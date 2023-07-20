This Brick Township bar is a great stop for all ages in NJ
Another big day traveling the Garden State, meeting business owners and customers, and enjoying some of New Jersey's best bar food.
Mantoloking Road Alehouse was on the common sense tour list this week and it did not disappoint. The greeting from the crowd and owners Mark, Rich and Anthony were welcoming, friendly and enthusiastic.
The brothers who bought the place a few years ago have turned the Alehouse into a huge success for locals and travelers heading to the Jersey shore. Friends grabbing a drink and families getting dinner for the kids, the place is perfect.
