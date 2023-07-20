Another big day traveling the Garden State, meeting business owners and customers, and enjoying some of New Jersey's best bar food.

Mantoloking Road Alehouse was on the common sense tour list this week and it did not disappoint. The greeting from the crowd and owners Mark, Rich and Anthony were welcoming, friendly and enthusiastic. The brothers who bought the place a few years ago have turned the Alehouse into a huge success for locals and travelers heading to the Jersey shore. Friends grabbing a drink and families getting dinner for the kids, the place is perfect.

The space is open and comfortable. The food, outstanding. I appreciate the opportunity to speak to the crowd over the bar and take home a great dinner. I had the burger, it was exactly the right way to end a long day on the trail.

The burger from Mantoloking Road Alehouse

Happy to run into my friends, Assemblyman John Catalano (who is running for mayor in Brick) and Assemblyman Kevin Rooney.

Looking forward to seeing YOU at the next stop.

Check out my full events schedule here and come and meet me on the trail!

