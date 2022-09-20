This amazing NJ initiative wants to end Ewing Sarcoma
Just over a year ago, New Jersey teen Jaclyn Ehrlich passed away after a tough battle with Ewing Sarcoma.
While she may physically no longer be here with us, her spirit sure is, and what is being done in her memory is truly amazing.
Nonprofit Organization, 3 Dollar Challenge has partnered with Jaclyn's family and friends to raise money for Sarcoma research in celebration of what would have been her 20th birthday.
The 3DC emerged during covid, raising money for research and treatment by asking friends and family to donate 3 dollars and then posting a picture on Instagram with loved ones nominating them to also donate and repost.
The concept is genius, and thousands upon thousands of dollars were raised throughout the pandemic.
This particular challenge asks Instagram users to donate $3 and then share a picture of people they hold close to them, and nominate them to do the challenge.
A campaign like this is bound to go viral, as it has before and every penny of the donations will go towards the Sarcoma Foundation.
It is truly beautiful to see what Jaclyn's loved ones have created in her honor and impressive to see all the positive results.
In just several hours of the challenge being launched close to $1,000 dollars were raised simply by asking people to donate $3 and spread the word.
If you want to learn more about the organization or Jaclyn, you can visit this website.
And if this is something you support, participate in the challenge! The criteria are easy to follow, it’s affordable, and could make a major difference.
