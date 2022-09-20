This amazing NJ initiative wants to end Ewing Sarcoma

Just over a year ago, New Jersey teen Jaclyn Ehrlich passed away after a tough battle with Ewing Sarcoma.

While she may physically no longer be here with us, her spirit sure is, and what is being done in her memory is truly amazing.

Nonprofit Organization, 3 Dollar Challenge has partnered with Jaclyn's family and friends to raise money for Sarcoma research in celebration of what would have been her 20th birthday.

The 3DC emerged during covid, raising money for research and treatment by asking friends and family to donate 3 dollars and then posting a picture on Instagram with loved ones nominating them to also donate and repost.

The concept is genius, and thousands upon thousands of dollars were raised throughout the pandemic.

This particular challenge asks Instagram users to donate $3 and then share a picture of people they hold close to them, and nominate them to do the challenge.

A campaign like this is bound to go viral, as it has before and every penny of the donations will go towards the Sarcoma Foundation.

It is truly beautiful to see what Jaclyn's loved ones have created in her honor and impressive to see all the positive results.

In just several hours of the challenge being launched close to $1,000 dollars were raised simply by asking people to donate $3 and spread the word.

If you want to learn more about the organization or Jaclyn, you can visit this website.

And if this is something you support, participate in the challenge! The criteria are easy to follow, it’s affordable, and could make a major difference.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: