Things to do this weekend in South Jersey

As the weather warms up people are itching to get outside and do things. There are plenty of things to do in South Jersey starting this weekend.

☀️ One of my favorite places to go on weekends is Sharrott Winery in Hammonton. The facility is one of the best in South Jersey and only a few years old. It's a good idea to make a reservation on their website. This weekend you can enjoy live music in our beautiful winery setting. Live music will be held indoors in their Wine Bar area.

☀️ If you're looking for something for the kids check out the Merchantville Easter Egg Hunt in downtown Merchantville, Camden County at 212 Somerset Ave. on April 1 to find some special treats. This event is FREE and open to kids age infant to 10 years old.

☀️ This is one of the best event spaces in all of South Jersey. The Scottish Rite Auditorium is having The Rush Tribute Project Friday, March 31 at 8 p.m. The RUSH Tribute Project is an homage to one of the most enduring and influential bands in rock music.

☀️ If you've never been to the Battleship New Jersey, it's worth the trip for any age group. This weekend they're holding the Vietnam War Living History Day on Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. That day the Battleship New Jersey will hold her annual event to commemorate the anniversary of the re-commissioning of the USS New Jersey into the Vietnam War on April 6, 1968.

☀️ Another great event for the kids this weekend is in Sewell, Gloucester County at Duffield Farm. Hayrides to the Easter Bunny House this Saturday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Come to the farm and take a hayride to visit with the Easter Bunny. Board the wagon and ride to Bunny Egg-cres where the kids can pick up eggs and trade them in for a chocolate treat inside the bunny house.

☀️ If you haven't been to the Adventure Aquarium in a while, this event will get you in the mood for summer days at the beach. They're hosting their Super-Sized Sand Sculptures now through April 16, times vary. Adventure Aquarium is bringing the shore indoors from March 23 – April 16 with Super-sized Sand Sculptures presented by Visit New Jersey. During the festival, guests will have the chance to see a collection of aquatically-inspired sand sculptures featuring some of the Aquarium’s most beloved animals.

For a more complete list of what's going on in South Jersey check out the Visit South Jersey website.

