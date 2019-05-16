‘They stole my car and left one thing behind’

On Wednesday night I had a great opportunity to speak to the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators . My friend Pete Stilianessis , who is President of the New Jersey State Troopers NCO Association, invited me in to address the group, which included law enforcement from around the nation.

I had a chance to tell the story of my own experience with a car theft. I had to go back to my days in Boston and the insult that I got from the car thieves! Of course I told the story on the air Thursday morning.

