These NJ veterans won free oil changes: Contest still going!

Evelyn Peyton

Know a veteran who could use one less expense, one less hassle?

New Jersey 101.5 is teaming up with All American Ford of Old Bridge to bring one veteran a week free oil change service ⁠— through All American's Mobile Service Van.

Once per week, New Jersey 101.5 is selecting a winner to receive a free mobile oil change from the All American Ford Mobile Service Van, which will bring Ford-trained and certified technicians right to the veteran ⁠— at home, at an office, or anywhere within All American Ford's service area! The van is fitted-up with everything needed to perform a routine oil change and tire rotation, along with a complimentary multi-point inspection. The mobile jacks can hold vehicles up to a Ford Super Duty Truck.

If your veteran doesn't have a Ford, that's OK! They'll instead be entitled to a free oil change at an All American Auto Group location.

Our winners so far include::

  • Randy Runkle ffrom Whitehouse Station, NJ
  • Bill Fanelli from Elizabeth, NJ
  • James Singleton from Iselin, NJ

Win a veteran an oil change

Tell us about a veteran in your life who could use a free oil change from All American Ford.
  • Your name*
  • Veteran's name
  • Let us know why you think he or she would be a great choice for this free oil change.
Filed Under: all american ford, VIP
Categories: Featured, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top