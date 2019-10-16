These NJ veterans won free oil changes: Contest still going!

Know a veteran who could use one less expense, one less hassle?

New Jersey 101.5 is teaming up with All American Ford of Old Bridge to bring one veteran a week free oil change service ⁠— through All American's Mobile Service Van.

Once per week, New Jersey 101.5 is selecting a winner to receive a free mobile oil change from the All American Ford Mobile Service Van, which will bring Ford-trained and certified technicians right to the veteran ⁠— at home, at an office, or anywhere within All American Ford's service area! The van is fitted-up with everything needed to perform a routine oil change and tire rotation, along with a complimentary multi-point inspection. The mobile jacks can hold vehicles up to a Ford Super Duty Truck.

If your veteran doesn't have a Ford, that's OK! They'll instead be entitled to a free oil change at an All American Auto Group location.

Our winners so far include::

Randy Runkle ffrom Whitehouse Station, NJ

Bill Fanelli from Elizabeth, NJ

James Singleton from Iselin, NJ