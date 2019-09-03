Free oil changes for veterans — Enter here

Know a veteran who could use one less expense, one less hassle?

New Jersey 101.5 is teaming up with All American Ford of Old Bridge to bring one veteran a week free oil change service — through All American's Mobile Service Van.

Here's how it works: Fill out the form below to tell us about a veteran in your life who could use a break. He or she should be a New Jersey resident who owns or regularly operates a car.

Once per week, New Jersey 101.5 will select a winner to receive a free mobile oil change from the All American Ford Mobile Service Van, which will bring Ford-trained and certified right to the veteran — at home, at an office, or anywhere else in New Jersey. The van is up-fitted with everything needed to perform a routine oil change and tire rotation, along with a complimentary multi-point inspection. The mobile jacks can hold vehicles up to a Ford Super Duty Truck.

If your veteran doesn't have a Ford, that's OK — they'll instead be entitled to a free oil change at an All American Auto Group location.

This contest starts Sept. 3, 2019 and continues through the end of November. All winners are selected at New Jersey 101.5's discretion.