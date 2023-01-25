These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years.
The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
According to the site, Elizabeth recorded the highest percentage increase of these high earners since 2013 (630%). The city's total household count increased 15% over that time. The increase was higher than 400% in Passaic and East Orange.
Note: Other municipalities in New Jersey may have a greater share of homes earning more than $200,000, but this study is reporting on the absolute number of homes earning that much.
Top 5 NJ towns with households earning more than $200K
No. 5 Elizabeth — 2,628 households
No. 4 Newark — 3,109 households
No. 3 Clifton — 4,407 households
No. 2 Toms River — 5,094 households
No. 1 Jersey City — 22,759 households
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
