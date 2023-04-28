These NJ stores will honor Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Doing the nice thing is the right thing to do in business and this proves it.

Several retailers across the country have stepped forward to accept coupons from Bed Bath & Beyond, after the bankrupt chain stopped accepting their own coupons on Tuesday, April 25.

Bed Bath & Beyond introduced its oversized coupon for 20% off a single item in the 1990s and it received a good amount of attention for the home goods retail chain. Now, certain South Jersey retail chains are getting attention ( and some press) for coming forward to accept the coupons in place of Bed Bath & Beyond.

The two South Jersey we know of that have agreed to take Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are Boscov's and Big Lots. So, we are giving them some free attention.

Take note: both these retailers have different deals and differing terms attached to their offers.

Big Lots said Thursday that it’s “assisting shoppers nationwide” by accepting expired Bed Bath & Beyond coupons until May 7. Customers that bring one of the iconic blue-and-white coupons into one of its 1,425 stores will receive 20% off a purchase of $50 or more. The offer is only valid in stores.

Boscov's Department Stores announced Thursday that they are inviting all Bed Bath and Beyond, customers, to bring their mailed Bed Bath and Beyond coupons to any Boscov's store and exchange it for $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more throughout the store from now until May 31.

Big Lots' South Jersey locations include Mays Landing, Somers Point, Cape May Court House, Millville, Glassboro, West Deptford, Sicklerville, Barnegat, and Toms River.

Boscov's South Jersey stores are in Egg Harbor Township, Vineland, Toms River, Voorhees, Deptford, and Moorestown.

