💔 Camella Arnold, 54, died Wednesday after a Jeep crashed near the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

❤️ Her children remembered her as a devoted mother who gave everything to her family and community.

❗ Arnold's death came just eight days after her sister died unexpectedly.

CARNEYS POINT — A New York mother who devoted herself to her family and community was killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, just eight days after her sister died unexpectedly.

Camella Arnold, 54, was the front seat passenger of a Jeep SUV that crashed near milepost 0.9 through Carneys Point in Salem County, according to state police. The area is just north of the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

State troopers responded to the wreck around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. It appears the driver lost control of the Jeep while heading south on the Turnpike, police said. The vehicle went off the road and into a drainage ditch before hitting a tree and going back onto the highway, where it hit a pickup truck. The pickup's driver was not seriously hurt.

Arnold was dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the Jeep and two passengers in the backseat were hospitalized with injuries that police described as moderate.

A crash investigation is ongoing.

Camella Arnold, at left. (Ashley Napolitano via Facebook) Camella Arnold, at left. (Ashley Napolitano via Facebook)

Family remembers mother killed in New Jersey Turnpike crash

Arnold's daughter, Ashley Napolitano, said on Facebook that their family was beyond devastated. She said Arnold, of Mastic, New York, was heavily involved in the community, having run their local Little League and was a board member of their local Girl Scouts unit.

"She was dedicated to her job and put her all into everything she did. Our mom had so many amazing relationships and always worked hard to show up for everyone in her life," Napolitano said.

"Words cannot describe the gut punch feeling we all feel with you gone. Thank you for everything, all the rides to baseball, basketball, orchestra, band, chorus, dance, Girl Scouts and so much more that you did for all of us. We all truly would’ve been and will be lost without you," Arnold's son Eugene said.

Read More: Microplastics found at all 22 testd Delaware River watershed sites

The sudden fatal crash that took Arnold's life came just eight days after the death of her sister, Lucille Pedersen. Pedersen's death was also unexpected, according to her obituary.

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Fall in the Pine Barrens: Ong’s Hat, Batona Trail and lakes Fall foliage in New Jersey’s Pine Barrens, from White Dotte in Southampton to Pemberton Lake, Ong’s Hat, the Batona Trail and Lebanon Lake off Route 70. Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson