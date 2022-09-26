Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception.

Some of these buildings have already opened under new ownership, but others still sit vacant, awaiting the next foodie trend.

Although not an exhaustive list, here are some Garden State establishments, many of them landmarks for locals, which have announced their shutdowns since the beginning of the year.

15 restaurants that have closed in NJ this year

