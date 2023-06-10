These NJ counties produce the most college graduates
It's college graduation season in New Jersey. Most universities have already held their commencements. To all the new college graduates I welcome you to the working world! Last year I was in your shoes and it can feel overwhelming but you've gotta be persistent in trying to find a job.
It's not easy but YOU are the one who can make something happen!
There's a fierce and passionate debate that brews every so often on our airwaves here about whether or not college is worth it. I'm not going to get into that here but it's something so many people feel strongly about.
The five counties that will be listed below certainly seem to hold college in high regard.
Here are the top five NJ counties with the most college graduates according to Stacker.
#5 Monmouth County
Of the population ages 25 and over in Monmouth County 47.3% of them have a bachelors degree. It seems fitting that a county with a college in it's borders would have a high number of college grads.
#4 Bergen County
50.7% of the population ages 25 and older have a bachelors degree in Bergen County. Both Felician University and Ramapo College are in Bergen County.
#3 Hunterdon County
54% of residents 25 and older have a bachelors degree or higher in Hunterdon County.
#2 Morris County
55.3% of residents 25 and older have a bachelors degree here. Drew University located in Madison NJ is in Morris County. It seems counties that have four-year universities tend to produce more graduates.
#1 Somerset County
Well, that trend gets debunked here as Somerset takes the top spot on the list. 55.6% of the population 25 and older have at least a bachelors degree here.
