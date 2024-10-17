These New Jersey towns are home to America’s kindest locals

Despite our reputation, New Jerseyans aren’t as rude as we’re made out to be.

Do we sometimes have an attitude? Absolutely. Though it was probably your fault for cutting us off in traffic.

According to a new study, we have some of the kindest residents in the country.

twinsterphoto twinsterphoto loading...

The research was conducted by LuvLink, whose staff surveyed thousands of travelers to determine where they came across the most helpful and kind-hearted locals.

Whether it’s something simple like offering directions when asked or a casual chat, these places have a strong sense of community and hospitality.

Happy young couple sitting in a cafe outside on a beautiful autumn day. vitapix loading...

Of the top 150 locations, New Jersey showed up three times.

6️⃣7️⃣ Jersey City

Jersey City’s locals exude an urban energy with a welcoming twist. Always eager to share their favorite neighborhood spots or hidden restaurants, residents take pride in their city’s diverse culture.

Dining at a restaurant Canva loading...

With stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and a lively atmosphere, Jersey City’s people are both approachable and dynamic, making visitors feel part of the action.

The skyline of Jersey City, NJ (Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash) The skyline of Jersey City, NJ (Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash) loading...

1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Elizabeth

Elizabeth’s locals are a reflection of the city’s vibrant cultural diversity, offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere to all visitors.

Happy senior family couple visiting adult daughter at home JackF loading...

Whether sharing stories about the city’s rich immigrant heritage or guiding travelers to the best local eateries, residents take pride in their community. Elizabeth’s mix of urban energy and approachable charm makes it a standout destination in New Jersey.

Holiday Travel AP loading...

1️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ Paterson

Paterson’s residents also reflect the resilience and rich history of this industrial city, often sharing stories about the city’s role in America’s industrial growth.

Locals are approachable and proud of their diverse community, offering visitors a welcoming and unique perspective on the city’s cultural legacy.

Address: 72 McBride Avenue Extension, Paterson, NJ Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park via Facebook loading...

When respondents were asked about the most memorable act of kindness they had in the Garden State, 42% said New Jerseyans offered them directions or assistance.

Additionally, 25% noted that a local helped them during an emergency.

See, we’re not that bad!

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

12 of the most unique NJ events and festivals to enjoy this October It’s October in New Jersey and there is no shortage of events and festivals in the state during the 10th month of the year. Almost every town in every county has a festival of some sort for people to check out. Here are 12 of the most unique festivals in October in New Jersey: Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

12 of the best unique November festivals in NJ Fall in New Jersey rolls on and festivals are in full swing.

Looking for things to do in November? Here are 12 of some of the best and unique festivals and events happening in the Garden State during the 11th month of this year. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.