These New Jersey towns are home to America’s kindest locals
Despite our reputation, New Jerseyans aren’t as rude as we’re made out to be.
Do we sometimes have an attitude? Absolutely. Though it was probably your fault for cutting us off in traffic.
According to a new study, we have some of the kindest residents in the country.
The research was conducted by LuvLink, whose staff surveyed thousands of travelers to determine where they came across the most helpful and kind-hearted locals.
Whether it’s something simple like offering directions when asked or a casual chat, these places have a strong sense of community and hospitality.
Of the top 150 locations, New Jersey showed up three times.
6️⃣7️⃣ Jersey City
Jersey City’s locals exude an urban energy with a welcoming twist. Always eager to share their favorite neighborhood spots or hidden restaurants, residents take pride in their city’s diverse culture.
With stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and a lively atmosphere, Jersey City’s people are both approachable and dynamic, making visitors feel part of the action.
1️⃣0️⃣4️⃣ Elizabeth
Elizabeth’s locals are a reflection of the city’s vibrant cultural diversity, offering a warm, welcoming atmosphere to all visitors.
Whether sharing stories about the city’s rich immigrant heritage or guiding travelers to the best local eateries, residents take pride in their community. Elizabeth’s mix of urban energy and approachable charm makes it a standout destination in New Jersey.
1️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ Paterson
Paterson’s residents also reflect the resilience and rich history of this industrial city, often sharing stories about the city’s role in America’s industrial growth.
Locals are approachable and proud of their diverse community, offering visitors a welcoming and unique perspective on the city’s cultural legacy.
When respondents were asked about the most memorable act of kindness they had in the Garden State, 42% said New Jerseyans offered them directions or assistance.
Additionally, 25% noted that a local helped them during an emergency.
See, we’re not that bad!
