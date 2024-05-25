These New Jersey roads are some of the most coveted in the U.S.

Who knew? You could be living on one of the most aspirational streets in the country!

According to a recent study, four of them are right here in the Garden State.

Agent Advice, a website that reviews real estate company services, commissioned a survey of 3,000 respondents to create a list of the top 175 coveted streets in America.

So which New Jersey roads made the cut? Take a look:

#117 Ocean Avenue in Spring Lake

This coastal road features beautiful oceanfront and ocean-view homes in one of the Jersey Shore's most exclusive towns. The properties along Ocean Avenue are known for their grandeur and access to pristine beaches.

#115 Hartshorn Drive in Short Hills

Situated in the upscale community of Short Hills, Hartshorn Drive features magnificent homes on large, landscaped lots. The area is sought after for its excellent schools, beautiful parks, and easy commute to New York City.

#63 Navesink River Road in Rumson

This street is synonymous with luxury, featuring sprawling estates and waterfront properties along the Navesink River. The homes here offer privacy, stunning views, and direct access to the water.

#25 Rio Vista Drive in Alpine

Alpine is one of the wealthiest municipalities in the country, and Rio Vista Drive is home to some of the most opulent estates in the area, set in a scenic and secluded landscape yet close to Manhattan.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.