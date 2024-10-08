These New Jersey residents fear smart technology. Are you one of them?

It’s been warned for years that there will be a rise of smart cities across the United States, described as “urban environments that enhance online connectivity, streamline infrastructure, and improve public safety.”

Sure, there are benefits that could come with such technology, but others feel like it gives a “1984” vibe. A “Big Brother” society where unending online surveillance impedes one’s privacy.

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At CES 2016 Getty Images

A recent study was performed by Hosting Advice, surveying 3,000 respondents to find out how certain Americans feel about the notion of these smart cities.

Three New Jersey cities are incredibly skeptical, but we’ll get to that after some stats.

Interior of premium car with rearview camera dynamic trajectory turning lines and parking assistant steering wheel turned right. Driver assistance parking system RYosha

Hosting Advice asked those supportive of such technology what appeals to them, some of the takeaways are:

⚫ 32% cited more efficient infrastructure and transportation - improving rush hour traffic congestion appears to be the biggest draw.

⚫ The second most popular factor is the improved environmental sustainability that can be brought about by smart technology.

⚫ 24% identified increased public safety as the most desired benefit, followed by better online connectivity.

The residents of these two cities are welcoming of embracing smart city technology:

Jersey City

The skyline of Jersey City, NJ (Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash)

Newark

Downtown Newark (Google Maps)

When asked whether respondents felt comfortable living in a city where online surveillance is used to enhance public safety, over half of them said they were fine with it and in favor.

70% said they believe the benefits of smart cities outweigh the possible privacy risks.

However, three NJ cities reject smart technology and are fearful of “Big Brother.” Over 52% of New Jerseyans said that such a scenario was either “likely” or “very likely.”

Edison

Welcome to Edison sign (Google Street View)

Elizabeth

Goethals Bridge AP

Paterson

The Great Falls in Paterson as seen in 2013. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

Critics argue that a vast surveillance network, including cameras with facial recognition technology, represents a significant invasion of personal privacy.

This technology allows the government to track individuals' movements and activities in real-time, raising fears about constant monitoring and lack of personal freedom.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.