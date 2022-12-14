Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down.

According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.

Compared to November 2021, prices overall are up by nearly 6%.

"That 5.9% is actually relatively low compared to some other metropolitan areas, like Boston, Dallas," said Bruce Bergman, BLS regional economist.

Nationally, the overall index is up 7.1% year over year.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City area examined by BLS includes Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties.

Food prices in the area increased month over month by 0.8% in November, according to the latest data. Compared to a year ago, food prices are up nearly 9%.

Lettuce, frozen foods, and cheese are among the items with higher November prices, according to BLS.

In a month's time, energy prices increased by 3.2% in the area, according to the data. Gasoline prices jumped 6.6%, and household energy prices edged up 1%.

Looking at all items outside of food and energy, the consumer price index ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point. November 2022 registered lower prices for some major items, such as apparel and new and used motor vehicles.

