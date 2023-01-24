These are the warmest and coldest cities in NJ

Climate change or not, there have always been cities in NJ that just seem warmer. Or cooler. And with the recent odd weather we’ve had here in the state, I decided to do a little research on where it’s actually coldest and warmest.

The overwhelming consensus on city-data.com is that the warmest part of New Jersey is generally considered to be the southern part of the state.

Far South Jersey, which for these purposes means south of the New Jersey Turnpike and includes Atlantic City and the surrounding coastal communities, seems to be warmer because of its location on the Atlantic coast.

Atlantic City Atlantic City loading...

Meteorologists say that the ocean has a moderating effect on the climate, meaning that it tends to keep temperatures more moderate and temper extreme weather conditions. In the summer, the ocean breeze helps to keep the air cool and comfortable, while in the winter, the water helps to keep temperatures milder than they would be inland.

Another factor that contributes to the warmth of South Jersey is the Gulf Stream, proximity to which keeps places warmer, according to scijinks.gov.

The Gulf Stream is a powerful ocean current that carries warm water from the Gulf of Mexico up the East Coast. The Gulf Stream helps to keep the waters off the coast of South Jersey relatively warm, which in turn helps to keep the air temperature warmer than it would be otherwise.

Overall, South Jersey is known for its mild climate and warm temperatures, making it a popular destination for beachgoers and tourists looking to escape the colder weather of other parts of the state. Despite its warmth, however, the region is also prone to heat waves and high humidity in the summer, which can make the weather feel oppressive at times.

Cheapism.com named the warmest and coldest cities in every state. True to the above theory, they list Moorestown, an eastern suburb of Philadelphia, as the warmest city in New Jersey. Its average annual high is 67 degrees. This seems to make sense. And I’m my research I haven’t found anyone debating it.

But on the flip side, Cheapism says Lambertville is New Jersey's coldest city. I’m no meteorologist or climatologist but it doesn’t sound like this makes sense.

Lambertville Lambertville loading...

Though Lambertville has an average annual low of 39 degrees, (pretty chilly,) one would think that the higher north you go, the colder the cities would get. Most other sources designate Sussex as the coldest, with an average low of 37. To me, this tracks because it’s located near High Point State Park in the northwest corner of the state near the highest point in the state. And Sussex is known for its bitterly cold winters.

Plus, a USA Today poll did a similar list and called Sussex the coldest New Jersey city with an average low temperature of 37.9 degrees and an average low temperature during the coldest month, January, of 15.8 degrees. I suspect we have a winner in the cold competition. Is winner really the right word, though?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

