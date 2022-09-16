These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?

If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger.

And at least this comes with plenty of deals you can save some money with.

Here are some you can grab in Jersey.

Speaking of the Garden State, we have plenty of great burgers at places like Barnacle Bill’s in Rumson and Krug’s Tavern in Newark. But what about chains? What are the most popular burger chains in New Jersey?

Our top 3 are…

1. McDonald’s

2. Smashburger

3. Five Guys

Now you can argue amongst yourself if this is because they’re truly the best chain burgers as opposed to just selling the most because of their proliferation in the marketplace. I’ll stay out of that fray.

Home Made Hamburger Orgrimmar loading...

But it’s interesting to note that our neighbor to the north, New York, prefers Shake Shake and our neighbor to the west, Pennsylvania, prefers Smashburger. Our neighbor to the south, Delaware, likes Possumburger. (Sorry Delaware, I couldn’t resist. It’s Steak n’ Shake.)

All this according to topagency.com. They also report burger popularity is for some reason suddenly exploding in the United States with an increase in visits to burger chains of 10.6% in one year. And the most burgers craved in a single month belongs to May.

Now how you take your burger is a point of personal debate. My broadcast partner believes “salad doesn’t belong on a burger” so his doctrine is no lettuce and no tomatoes ever. (He’s wrong by the way.) Then there’s Bruce Springsteen’s ideal burger, who once said “A thin little patty, squirted with ketchup, and that's the only type of burger.”

However you take it, happy Cheeseburger Day, New Jersey.

