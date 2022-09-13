National Cheeseburger Day Sunday: Where to get tasty deals in NJ

When ordering a burger, I always laugh when they ask, “Do you want cheese on that?”

Do I want cheese on that?

Do I want a Lamborghini? Do I want a woman who will keep her high heels on? Do I want a winning Powerball ticket?

Of COURSE I want cheese on that! And the only thing better than a cheeseburger is a deal on a cheeseburger. I’ve got you.

Sunday, September 18 is National Cheeseburger Day. There are some deals to be found in the Garden State.

Smashburger will be celebrating with a buy one get one free deal. It will be offered in-store plus online with promo code BOGO22 at participating locations.

Grass Fed Bison Hamburger with Lettuce and Cheese bhofack2 loading...

Wayback Burgers has a buy one get one deal but you need to use the Wayback Burgers app for this special.

Mooyah is already celebrating. They have a week-long deal where you only pay $5 for their MDC. You’re saving more than half.

Legends Tavern and Grille is offering $5 cheeseburgers (dine-in only) as long as you buy a drink.

Dairy Queen is also hooking you up. You’ll get a buck off any Signature Stack using the DQ app.

Finally, there’s McDonald’s. Like an old friend, isn’t there always? McDonald’s is taking votes on September 13 on your favorite with choices being the classic cheeseburger, the double cheeseburger or the McDouble.

Then on September 14 they’ll announce the winning cheeseburger which will be offered free on September 18 with a minimum $1 purchase. The contest and deal are only available using the McDonald’s app.

As always check ahead with your preferred location to be sure they’re participating. Happy Cheeseburger Day!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

