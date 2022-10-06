We all know that New Jersey has some of the finest pizzerias anywhere; last year, Food and Wine named New Jersey the best pizza state in the country.

Now, New Jersey has its own “official” Pizza Trail, compiled by the people at Visit New Jersey.

They refer to the restaurants on the list as “can’t miss.”

I’ve tried to sample pizza from the state’s best pizzerias (although that list is very long), but I have to admit: I’ve only eaten at two of the pizzerias listed by Visit NJ.

If you want to complete the official trail, here are the places you’ll need to visit:

Benny Tudino’s in Hoboken known for “the biggest slices around”

Benny Tudino's in Hoboken known for "the biggest slices around"

The Original Thin Crust Pizza Company in East Brunswick

The recipe has been handed down from Pete’s Bar to Cantore’s to Vitale’s and now to The Thin Crust Pizza Company

Thin Crust Pizza Company via Facebook Thin Crust Pizza Company via Facebook loading...

De Lorenzo’s Tomato Pies in Robbinsville

… you knew it would be on this list

De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville

… you knew it would be on this list

…the menu “revolves around sourdough pizza”…

…the menu "revolves around sourdough pizza"…

Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson, Manalapan, and Toms River.

Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson, Manalapan, and Toms River.

“Where every day is Sunday”…

"Where every day is Sunday"…

Calabria Restaurant and Pizzeria in Livingston

… ”home of Calabria’s crunchy thin”….

Calabria via Facebook Calabria via Facebook loading...

Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City

... they’ve been in business since 1956…

Manco & Manco Pizza in Ocean City

... they've been in business since 1956…

Federici’s Family Restaurant in Freehold

… another thin crust specialist…

Federici's Family Restaurant in Freehold

… another thin crust specialist…

Porta in Asbury Park, Montclair, and Jersey City

… home of “authentic Neapolitan pizza”…

Porta via Facebook Porta via Facebook loading...

I’m sure the pizza trail could have added dozens of other pizza joints around the state, but this list will get you started!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

