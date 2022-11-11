These are the movies that make New Jersey cry

It came up on the show that Michele Pilenza had watched a mini-series on Netflix that had her weeping (“From Scratch”), so we took calls from people regarding which movies or tv shows made them cry (and a couple of commercials did the trick, as well).

Here then is a partial list of some of the sob-inducing fare:

Coco

The Pixar movie about the boy searching for his great-grandfather in the Land of the Dead

Walt Disney Pictures

Up

Another Pixar entry; the first ten minutes were mentioned multiple times

Pixar Animation studios

Toy Story 3

Yes, another tear-jerker from Pixar…Andy goes to college and leaves his toys behind

Walt Disney Pictures

Rudy

The true story of a guy who just wanted to play football at Notre Dame

TriStar Pictures

If Anything Happens, I Love You

A 13-minute film that brings Kylie to tears

Gilbert Films

The Champ

A 1979 movie about a boxer and his son (one of them dies)

Hialeah Park Studios

Titanic

A pretty sad movie all the way around

Twentieth Century Fox

Brian’s Song

The made-for-TV classic about Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears (one of them dies)

Screen Gems Television

Man on Fire

In Mexico City, a former CIA operative swears vengeance on those who committed an unspeakable act against the family he was hired to protect. (IMDB)

Fox 2000 Pictures

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

It’s sad when ET has to go home

Universal Pictures

And three commercials:

Extra Gum

Budweiser- The “We’ll Never Forget” ad

Hershey’s Chocolate- Boy learns sign language to hit on a girl

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

