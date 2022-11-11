These are the movies that make New Jersey cry
It came up on the show that Michele Pilenza had watched a mini-series on Netflix that had her weeping (“From Scratch”), so we took calls from people regarding which movies or tv shows made them cry (and a couple of commercials did the trick, as well).
Here then is a partial list of some of the sob-inducing fare:
Coco
The Pixar movie about the boy searching for his great-grandfather in the Land of the Dead
Up
Another Pixar entry; the first ten minutes were mentioned multiple times
Toy Story 3
Yes, another tear-jerker from Pixar…Andy goes to college and leaves his toys behind
Rudy
The true story of a guy who just wanted to play football at Notre Dame
If Anything Happens, I Love You
A 13-minute film that brings Kylie to tears
The Champ
A 1979 movie about a boxer and his son (one of them dies)
Titanic
A pretty sad movie all the way around
Brian’s Song
The made-for-TV classic about Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears (one of them dies)
Man on Fire
In Mexico City, a former CIA operative swears vengeance on those who committed an unspeakable act against the family he was hired to protect. (IMDB)
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
It’s sad when ET has to go home
And three commercials:
Extra Gum
Budweiser- The “We’ll Never Forget” ad
Hershey’s Chocolate- Boy learns sign language to hit on a girl
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.