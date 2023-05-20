These are the most popular dog names in New Jersey
They say a dog is a man’s/woman’s best friend, so when choosing a name for your pooch, you want to make sure you pick the right one.
Some people get complicated with their pets’ names, for instance, my mom once had a cat named “Sebastian Gandolf Oakenshield Baggins III” meanwhile my sister has a dog named - I’m serious- “Dog.”
I swear to you, those are both true. I, apparently also didn’t inherit the ‘complicated pet name’ gene considering I named my goldfish “Goldie.” Real original.
But when it comes to naming your dog, do you know if you went with one of the more common names? Let’s find out.
The website Wag! found the 10 most popular pup names (guys, guys, how about “PUPular”?) in each state based on information provided by its users.
For New Jersey, it won’t shock you to learn that “Christie” isn’t on the list. Although it would probably feel satisfying to give him orders.
I could see “Pork Roll” being a cute name for a dog, but you don’t want to get hungry every time you call him or her. Plus, half the time people came to greet it, they’d incorrectly call it “Taylor Ham.”
“Bruce” could make a solid name for a dog, as long as you don’t follow the “dogs can’t have people names rule,” that is.
Though according to the research done by Wag!, most New Jerseyans don’t abide by that rule, a bunch of human names make our top ten list.
So what are the most PUPular dog names in the Garden State? Check it out in the list below:
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Even more cutest pets in New Jersey — 2023
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.