These are the most — and least — MAGA towns in NJ
🔴 Pockets of blue New Jersey go solid red for Donald Trump
🔴 Democrats losing strength in North Jersey
👇 See the most and least MAGA towns in New Jersey below 👇
Is New Jersey Trump country? Not quite, but the president-elect has pockets of strong support all over the state including in some surprising areas.
You've probably seen plenty of MAGA flags down the shore. Hundreds of pro-Trump boaters gathered in Barnegat Bay in 2020 and again in 2024 to show their support.
That's because the shore — especially Ocean County — has become a stronghold for Trump. The top three towns with the most Trump voters are in the shore county.
In one Ocean County town, the number of Trump voters outnumbers Vice President Kamala Harris voters nearly 9 to 1.
The biggest point difference for Trump
🔟 Fairfield (Essex County)
Harris: 1,234 — 25.1%
Trump: 3,615 — 73.5%
9️⃣ Upper Pittsgrove (Salem County)
Harris: 475 — 24.8%
Trump: 1,411 — 73.6%
8️⃣ Downe Township (Cumberland County)
Harris: 183 — 24.7%
Trump: 553 — 74.7%
7️⃣ Allenhurst (Monmouth County)
Harris: 87 — 23.3%
Trump: 275 — 73.7%
6️⃣ Bass River (Burlington County)
Harris: 170 — 21.9%
Trump: 603 — 77.7%
5️⃣ Lower Alloways Creek (Salem County)
Harris: 203 — 20.4%
Trump: 782 — 78.6%
4️⃣ Teterboro (Bergen County)
Harris: 4 — 17.4%
Trump: 18 — 78.3%
3️⃣ Deal (Monmouth County)
Harris: 53 — 13.8%
Trump: 328 — 85.6%
2️⃣ Walpack (Sussex County)
Harris: 1 — 12.5%
Trump: 7 — 87.5%
1️⃣ Lakewood (Ocean County)
Harris: 4,860 — 11.6%
Trump: 36,904 — 88.0%
The biggest point difference for Harris
The bluest county in New Jersey may be Essex County. Cities and towns in that North Jersey county take up more than half of the spots on the top 10 list for the biggest point differences.
However, Bergen County, which is next to Essex, doesn't appear anywhere on Harris's list. Trump made some of his biggest gains this election in the Bergen County town of Teaneck where he picked up over 2,100 votes from 2020.
Other parts of North Jersey have shifted to a "red zone" recently, according to Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University.
It's unclear if that was a one-off or if the trend will continue in the upcoming gubernatorial race. But Rasmussen said candidates need to act like New Jersey is turning purple.
"If you're being careful, if you're being prudent, if you're being wise, you have to assume that there has been a change until you're proven otherwise," Rasmussen said.
Meantime, the Route 1 corridor also solidly trended toward Harris. In Princeton and Trenton, Harris voters outnumber Trump voters around 5 to 1.
🔟 Princeton (Mercer County)
Harris: 10,292 — 81.1%
Trump: 2,029 — 16.0%
9️⃣ Trenton (Mercer County)
Harris: 15,372 — 82.2%
Trump: 3,117 — 16.7%
8️⃣ Montclair (Essex County)
Harris: 19,159 — 86.0%
Trump: 2,669 — 12.0%
7️⃣ Orange (Essex County)
Harris: 8,319 — 87.5%
Trump: 1,076 — 11.3%
6️⃣Willingboro (Burlington County)
Harris: 13,678 — 87.6%
Trump: 1,761 — 11.3%
5️⃣ South Orange (Essex County)
Harris: 8,279 — 89.0%
Trump: 892 — 9.6%
4️⃣ Irvington (Essex County)
Harris: 14,000 — 89.8%
Trump: 1,459 — 9.4%
3️⃣ Maplewood (Essex County)
Harris: 12,735 — 89.7%
Trump: 1,231 — 8.7%
2️⃣ East Orange (Essex County)
Harris: 20,122 — 90.2%
Trump: 1,916 — 8.6%
1️⃣ Lawnside (Camden County)
Harris: 1,405 — 90.9%
Trump: 132 — 8.5%
Greatest number of total votes for Trump (regardless of who won)
🔟 Howell (Monmouth County)
Trump: 19,055 — 62.7%
9️⃣ Old Bridge (Middlesex County)
Trump: 19,272 — 55.9%
8️⃣ Jackson (Ocean County)
Trump: 20,032 — 67.5%
7️⃣ Hamilton (Mercer County)
Trump: 21,179 — 46.2%
6️⃣ Jersey City (Hudson County)
Trump: 21,236 — 23.9%
5️⃣ Woodbridge (Middlesex County)
Trump: 21,531 — 47.9%
4️⃣ Middletown (Monmouth County)
Trump: 24,675 — 58.7%
3️⃣ Brick (Ocean County)
Trump: 27,196 — 63.6%
2️⃣ Toms River (Ocean County)
Trump: 33,212 — 65.6%
1️⃣ Lakewood (Ocean County)
Trump: 36,904 — 88.0%
Greatest number of total votes for Harris
🔟 Gloucester Township (Camden County)
Harris: 19,313 — 56.8%
9️⃣ East Orange (Essex County)
Harris: 20,122 — 90.2%
8️⃣ Edison (Middlesex County)
Harris: 21,475 — 53.2%
7️⃣ Franklin (Somerset County)
Harris: 22,069 — 67.0%
6️⃣ Woodbridge (Middlesex County)
Harris: 22,175 ��� 49.4%
5️⃣ Hamilton (Mercer County)
Harris: 23,865 — 52.1%
4️⃣ Paterson (Passaic County)
Harris: 25,054 — 62.1%
3️⃣ Cherry Hill (Camden County)
Harris: 26,453 — 64.1%
2️⃣ Newark (Essex County)
Harris: 52,543 — 78.3%
1️⃣ Jersey City (Hudson County)
Harris: 64,749 — 73.0%
Municipalities where Trump added the most votes since 2020 (regardless of who won)
🔟 Teaneck (Bergen County)
Trump improved his vote total by 2,111 votes
Harris: 13,277
Trump: 8,252
2024 winner: Harris — 2020 winner: Biden
9️⃣ Union City (Hudson County)
Trump improved his vote total by 2,325 votes
Harris: 11,202
Trump: 7,881
2024 winner: Harris — 2020 winner: Biden
8️⃣ Woodbridge (Middlesex County)
Trump improved his vote total by 2,771 votes
Harris: 22,175
Trump: 21,531
2024 winner: Harris — 2020 winner: Biden
7️⃣ Elizabeth (Union County)
Trump improved his vote total by 3,236 votes
Harris: 17,149
Trump: 13,238
2024 winner: Harris — 2020 winner: Biden
6️⃣ Ocean Township (Ocean County)
Trump improved his vote total by 3,464 votes
Harris: 1,939
Trump: 4,085
2024 winner: Trump — 2020 winner: Trump
5️⃣ Newark (Essex County)
Trump improved his vote total by 4,067 votes
Harris: 52,543
Trump: 13,754
2024 winner: Harris — 2020 winner: Biden
4️⃣ Jersey City (Hudson County)
Trump improved his vote total by 4,204 votes
Harris: 64,749
Trump: 21,236
2024 winner: Harris — 2020 winner: Biden
3️⃣ Paterson (Passaic County)
Trump improved his vote total by 4,766 votes
Harris: 25,054
Trump: 13,819
2024 winner: Harris — 2020 winner: Biden
2️⃣ Point Pleasant (Ocean County)
Trump improved his vote total by 5,514 votes
Harris: 4,375
Trump: 7,343
2024 winner: Trump — 2020 winner: Trump
1️⃣ Lakewood (Ocean County)
Trump improved his vote total by 6,256 votes
Harris: 4,860
Trump: 36,904
2024 winner: Trump — 2020 winner: Trump
NJ towns that flipped for Trump in 2024
