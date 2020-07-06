Hundreds of boaters support Trump, tell cops ‘we have your back’

Several hundred boats gathered in Barnegat Bay on Sunday in support of President Donald Trump and law enforcement on Sunday afternoon.

The parade was organized by Chris Molla and Stafford Township councilman George Williams. Motor boats and other personal water craft took part, some with "Trump 2020" banners, riding up and down the bay.

Williams in a statement said Trump was "elected for his straight forwardness."

"We love his policies, and we like how he protects our second amendment, how he drains the swamp, how he builds the wall, and how we only kneel to God, and we stand, for our great national anthem," he said in the statement."

He also said that "angry mobs are unleashing a wave of violent crime in our cities while defacing monuments and statues. Radical groups are currently trying to erase everything this country was built on. One of those dangers, is the defunding, the disrespect, and the abolishment of our beloved police officers."

"We gather today, on this beautiful bay, as a show of support and appreciation for all of our boys and girls in blue. Make no mistake, we will be clear, and today we will let them know, that we have your back," Williams said in the statement.

Among those in the parade was state Senator Joe Pennacchio who is the New Jersey co-chairman of Trump's re-election campaign. He told the Asbury Park Press that the parade was a show of support for the president and "his actions."

Williams and Molla did not return messages on Monday seeking comment about the parade.

Boat parade in support of President Trump and law enforcement on Barnegat Bay (Ocean County Scanner News)

