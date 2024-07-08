NJ boaters rally for Trump with Barnegat Bay parade repeat

🌊 Boaters organize another Trump parade in Barnegat Bay

🌊 Trump gave them a shout-out on social media

🌊 Other boat parades planned for July

TOMS RIVER — Dozens of boaters gathered in Barnegat Bay to show their support for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

An estimated 75 boats participated in Sunday's parade, according to U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Petty Officer Olinda Romero.

Photos of the boats showed many were flying American flags and other flags with pro-Trump messages. Some flew flags with vulgarities directed at President Joe Biden.

Boaters were asked to be extra safe because of the high traffic volume in the bay. There were no incidents that the Coast Guard responded to during the parade.

Trump gives boaters shout-out on social media

Trump posted video of the parade on his social media site Truth Social around noon Sunday.

"To all the Great Boaters in the Boat Parade on the Jersey Shore, we love you, and will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

While there was a decent turnout for Sunday's parade, it was a far cry from the massive Trump boat parade held in Barnegat Bay in 2020.

It was estimated that upwards of 2,000 boats gathered in the bay over Labor Day weekend nearly four years ago. The Guinness World Record for the largest verified boat parade was in Malaysia in 2014 with 1,180 boats.



Other Trump boat parades planned for July

Sunday's parade in Barnegat Bay is not the only pro-Trump boating event in New Jersey waters this month.

Another parade starting at the Atlantic Highlands Marina is scheduled for Saturday, July 13. A Facebook event page shows that 90 people are going and around 450 are interested.

And a third "Trumptilla" — a Trump flotilla — will be held on Sunday, July 28 starting at the Ocean City-Longport bridge.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Trump's 2024 Wildwood, NJ rally draws massive crowds Donald Trump drew thousands of spectators and supporters to Wildwood for a beachfront rally on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Check out the crowds and spectacle. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman