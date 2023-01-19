These are the 10 fastest growing jobs in New Jersey

Take it from someone in an industry where job opportunities are shrinking, it’s not a fun position to be in.

Music stations voice tracking and going automated to get rid of DJs and talk stations filling up their dayparts with cookie-cutter national syndicated shows instead of serving the local market like New Jersey 101.5 has always done has reduced positions big time.

Maybe it’s happened in your industry, too. You might wonder what’s growing instead of shrinking.

Well, there’s a recently released report from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics that sheds light on New Jersey. If you want to know what the top 10 fastest-growing jobs are in the Garden State keep reading.

Massage therapists: This has seen 126% growth in the past 10 years.

Packers and package handlers: With the explosion of Amazon and online shopping this is no surprise. 134% growth in ten years.

Medical scientists: Excludes epidemiologists. 168% growth.

Natural science managers: Yeah, I didn’t know what it was either. They basically supervise the work of scientists, chemists, biologists, etc.. 172% growth.

Financial examiners: They ensure institutions handling monetary transactions are compliant with governing laws. That field has seen 180% growth in ten years.

Physician assistants: I guess this shouldn’t surprise us since that’s who we see half the time when we’re expecting a doctor to walk in. 185% growth in ten years.

Concierges: 216% growth in 10 years. The downside is the average annual salary is only $31,510 but we’ll assume it’s a heavily tipped occupation.

Protective service workers: This is what you used to know as DYFS. A social worker. Low pay but 263% growth.

Operations research analyst: That’s all about crunching numbers and improving business operations. 359% growth over ten years.

Food prep and serving: 470% growth in ten years.

Falling just out of the top ten are fields like business teachers, chemical equipment operators, pest control workers and manicurists.

Happy job hunting!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

