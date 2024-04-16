These are New Jersey’s most popular festivals

Now that Spring is here, it’s festival time! But which ones to attend?

A betting site, Betway researched which New Jersey festivals people are most interested in.

Here’s the methodology:

Using Keyword Tool io, all popular festivals across the US were included in the data with the top searches from each festival making up the top 10. Searches were based on the past 12 months (April 2023-April 2024) All data correct as of April 2024.

So, which festivals are New Jerseyans searching for? Here are the top ones:

1️⃣ Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood…this is #1 by far, with over 71,000 searches. The three-day country music blowout on the beach is annually one of the biggest events at the Shore.

2️⃣ New Jersey Film Festival…Held at Rutgers, the festival is dedicated to showcasing a diverse range of films, including premieres, and often features special guest appearances by directors, screenwriters, cast, and crew.

3️⃣ Beardfest in Hammonton…More than just beards, the three-day festival, coming in June, it is a “celebration of creative expression,” with music, workshops, and more

4️⃣ The New Jersey Food and Wine Festival…The 12th annual version of this event will take place May 3-5, which brings together the finest in wine and culinary delights. It’s held in Hamburg, and features special guest Chef Tom Colicchio, a James Beard Award-winning chef and New Jersey native.

5️⃣ Rock Ribs & Ridges Festival in Augusta…Another three-day festival, held on the Sussex County Fairgrounds, this event features music with big-name headliners, and pitmasters from all over the country serving up delicious barbecue; this year it will be held from June 28th through the 30th.

Of course, that’s just a small sampling of what is available over the next few months in New Jersey!

