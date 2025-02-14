These are New Jersey’s best mom and pop restaurants

There is nothing like a mom-and-pop restaurant with outstanding dishes and passion for their business. Running a mom-and-pop restaurant takes considerable time and effort to perfect what’s put on the plate and the restaurant atmosphere where you will experience that dish.

As we all know, after COVID and the economy tanking and a major decrease in restaurant dining, many mom-and-pop restaurants could not sustain the tough times. There was an influx of mom-and-pop restaurants closing that were in business for decades. It is a shame.

Photo by Andrew Seaman on Unsplash Photo by Andrew Seaman on Unsplash loading...

There are quite a few Italian restaurants on this list some more expensive than others. Just a note: there are so many diners here in New Jersey that are family-owned and operated. I did not include them because diners are a whole category amongst themselves.

When assembling this list I found dozens and dozens of New Jersey mom-and-pop restaurants which would could fill a book. So, I narrowed it down to those places that I have gone to a second time or more and enjoyed every moment. In no order here are my favorites:

Pete and Elda’s/Carmen’s Pizzeria — Neptune City

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

One of my favorites, lauded as one of the best thin-crust pizzas in New Jersey. Pete serving good food, drinks and a casual atmosphere for over 50 years. The mussels are to die for, give them a try, and don’t even think about not having some thin-crust pizza.

Chilango’s — Highlands

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

At Chilango’s their motto is “the way real Mexican food should taste.” They are correct! The food is fresh and exciting and incredibly good. They have great specials, sangria, which I love, outstanding

Margaritas and a quaint casual atmosphere. Go to Chilango’s it is worth the trip.

The Ark Pub and Eatery — Point Pleasant

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

I love this place! It is truly a pub atmosphere, and they are all about keeping it local, and they do. They serve fresh caught fish off the Jersey Shore, they award-winning burgers, try the port wine cheeseburger, wow, specialty drinks and outstanding dishes to make your trip worth it from anywhere in the state.

Drew’s Bayshore Bistro — Keyport

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Chef Drew Araneo and his wife Tracy have been cranking out excellent Cajun, southern food with his well-known flair for years. I am a frequent diner and have made it clear that this is one of my favorite New Jersey restaurants.

Try the gumbo and you cannot walk in without trying his famous Voo Doo shrimp. TV Iron Chef Bobby Flay came to Keyport and challenged Drew on his Voo Doo shrimp and lost, badly.

Klee’s Bar and Grill — Seaside Heights

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

The origination of this bar can be traced to 1913 when German immigrants from the Black Forest came over with sons Andy and Hank taking over the responsibilities of the bar and changing it to a tavern with the new name of Klee’s. I enjoy Klees, they have a great bar, I love their chili, and they serve some great dishes and fabulous desserts. When you are down the shore, get over to Klee’s

Piccola Italia — Ocean Township

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

I have talked and raved about Piccola Italia for years, another one of my favorite restaurants in New Jersey. This is family-owned and operated by Chef Brian Gualtieri and his wife and General Manager Carolina Gualtieri; Chef Brian has been serving up outstanding world-class Italian dishes for over 18 years. The restaurant has been labeled as one of the “best-hidden gems in New Jersey.” Go and enjoy the experience, steaks, homemade pasta, seasonal choices, wine selection and desserts are just outstanding.

Squan Tavern — Manasquan

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Since 1964 Bossone’s family mother and father started Squan Tavern serving up sandwiches and pizza. Walk in and you feel relaxed and transformed into a tavern and pleasant restaurant feel. The staff has been there for years.

I went there one time with a friend because all he wanted was tripe, which was the stomach lining of a roaming animal like a cow, goat, pig, well you get the idea. The Squan Tavern served it up to him, he loved it and I wanted no part of it because there were too many other good choices on the menu.

Enjoy the atmosphere and tasty food of the Squan Tavern.

Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant — Asbury Park

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

In 1982 Diane Marrucca and her husband Jimmy opened Jimmy’s in Asbury Park. It may have opened in 1982, but you walk in and the smell of the sauce and cheese and the look of the booths, tables and most specifically the bar remind me of the '50s and '60s.

The staff have been there for many years and are friendly and attentive. The food is amazing, exceptionally good. I love their seafood pasta with shrimp and scallops in a cream sauce with a little pancetta and peas. It is out of this world. I love sitting at the bar unless we have more than three people dining, then table service it is.

Barnacle Bill’s — Rumson

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

This family-owned and operated has been a staple in the Rumson area for years. If you want a great burger Barnacle Bill’s is the place to get it.

They have been named and awarded one of the best burgers in New Jersey for years. The cheddar sauce on the burger is great, the onion rings are incredibly good, and the atmosphere and full menu is casual and impressive. They serve a variety of fresh fish, and you will be hard pressed not to find an item on their expansive menu that you can enjoy. If that was not enough, some outstanding music entertainment happens on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Enjoy Barnacle Bill’s, I do.

Alice’s Kitchen — Sea Bright

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Alice an Irish immigrant, turned her space into a small quaint breakfast and lunch diner. She has some Irish fare on the menu, I love their breakfast, and you cannot beat the upbeat and personal service that the staff gives you. The muffins are particularly good and it is worth a stop on your journeys down the shore.

Johnny Piancone’s — Long Branch

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Executive Chef Rick Piancone and his wife Cynthia have a gem in Long Branch. It is another one of my favorite restaurants here in New Jersey.

Hands down Chef Rick serves the best charcuterie board I have seen or consumed. Jonny Piancone’s has a man who makes fresh mozzarella every two hours or so, it is excellent. His menu is simple but every dish I tasted on their menu has been exceptionally good. This is a wonderful place to enjoy with friends and family.

Porcini — Highlands

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Owners Chris and Alexandria Atamian have had their dreams come true when they opened Porcini.

Chef Chris is an amazing chef with intense detail to his dishes. Alexandria is the perfect host to your experience and has transformed the restaurant space into a very comfortable, quaint atmosphere that is pleasing to all who dine there. Chef Chris’s homemade pasta and different mushroom offerings are very impressive. This is worth the trip. It is a BYOB so bring your favorite wine and enjoy a very good meal.

Trama Trattoria — Long Branch

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

The chef and owner Pat Trama is an award-winning, well-known chef who has worked with some of the best award-winning chefs in the country.

Pat Trama has a very enjoyable space and bar in Long Branch. His food is simply outstanding. I enjoy his cache e pepe, which is pasta with black pepper. His scallops are some of the best I have ever tasted, and his homemade pasta dishes and steaks are so good. The wine list is impressive, and the signature cocktails are perfect with a seasoned bar staff that knows good service. Make a reservation and make Trama part of your dining experience.

Best Pasta in New Jersey Here are the recommendations from residents. Gallery Credit: Bill Spadea

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈