When you think of pub food you think of old English and Irish pubs and the fare that they serve. I do too.

Bangers and mash, fish and chips, a good hamburger, a hearty soup, and a steak sandwich are all on the radar for great pub food. Of course, the fact that you can wash down that food with a pint of your favorite ale, helps reinforce the pub ambience.

Photo by Nik on Unsplash Photo by Nik on Unsplash loading...

As with any of my “best” lists, these are the places that I have personally frequented, and I can attest to the experience that I had at each of the following places.

Originally, I was going to write about the Top 5 best places for pub food. I could not stop at five; there are so many wonderful places, some Irish pubs, some known for their great burgers, but all are known for great pub food. Here is the list in no order:

R Bar - Asbury Park, NJ

I love the fact that you can get Deviled Eggs, Fried Chicken and an outstanding burger but you can also get a Shrimp Po Boy Sandwich and other fare that allow me to enjoy a relaxed pub atmosphere.

Photo via Mike on Unsplash Photo via Mike on Unsplash loading...

This is a cool place. You will enjoy it.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

The Ark Pub and Eatery - Point Pleasant, NJ

The Ark has made several of my favorite lists, including having one of the best burgers in the state. The atmosphere, menu, and service all exude a great pub atmosphere.

They have outstanding chili and soups, you want potato skins, fried, grilled, or broiled fish, and sandwiches that are great for either lunch or dinner. A nice beer selection and drink menu helps this great food go down easily.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

McDonagh’s Pub - Keyport, NJ

McDonagh’s goes to great lengths by providing excellent pub food. You can get their delicious mac and cheese, fish and chips, short ribs, loaded pub fries, and they even serve corned beef egg rolls. I enjoy them.

They have a vast selection of beers and an extensive cocktail menu, matches with great service and an atmosphere that puts you right in the middle of a pub on an Irish street. They do an excellent job.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Barnacle Bills - Rumson, NJ

I love Barnacle Bills. If there is such a thing as a seaworthy pub, this is it. It has the feel of a pub but with the décor of the sea that is close by. On the water of the Navesink River, this pub and restaurant does it right.

They have outstanding burgers; their fish and chips are excellent, and the onion rings are necessary. You can also get fresh fish and steaks, and you can start your meal with tasty soup.

Barnacle’s is a casual place that has a great bar with very welcoming service and excellent food.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Flying Pig Tavern and Tap - Bordentown, NJ

I was pleasantly surprised at the choices that are available at the Flying Pig. You can get a nice burger (which they say is never frozen), buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, onion soup, cheesesteak egg rolls, and more items that make your selection of what to eat difficult.

That is what makes this location so special. They have a full selection of IPA beers, standard Guinness and other favorites on tap. Check them out.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Kim Marie’s - Asbury Park, NJ

If I do a show in Asbury Park, this is where I usually end up. They have an outstanding selection of choices on their menu, many of which would qualify for great pub food.

Although not traditional, the jalapeno won tons to start are particularly good along with the corned beef-filled Irish egg rolls. Regardless of what I am eating, I always get spinach and artichoke dip with chips, it is very tasty. They have Irish Meatloaf in either sandwich or meal plates.

They have the standard and delicious fish and chips and other choices that make this one of my favorites. Their atmosphere is inviting, casual and comfortable.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Carpe Diem Bar and Restaurant - Hoboken, NJ

This is a bar that is the epitome of a good pub. Walk in, and you are transformed into past pub lore.

They have a cozy, but very inviting bar and the food is outstanding. At Carpe Diem, I struggle to start with either the homemade chicken soup or the mushroom soup, both are excellent. They have a wide array of very tasty burgers, the chicken BLT and the fish and chips are outstanding, and a vast selection of beers and craft ales that go just fine with all this terrific food.

Get to Hoboken and get to Carpe Diem. Go during the off-peak hours, the place is jumping on the weekends and at night.

Photo via Google Maps Photo via Google Maps loading...

Kelly’s Tavern - Neptune, NJ

Kelly’s is another bar and restaurant that I have listed in a few “best of” listings, including Irish bars and places to go for good corned beef. They have the flair of a good pub.

They do not have the coziness of a pub, but the food, service and drink are all spot on. To start with, I enjoy either their chili or onion soup, both are incredibly good, and I like the golden mushroom caps as an appetizer. Nobody has a better Reuben than Kelly’s.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

They have a full Reuben which serves two but could serve four and a small, which is still even more than I can eat. I had their fish and chips recently and it was good. They make a fabulous shepherd's pie, but again,n it is enough for two people. I like going to Kelly’s, splitting up the menu, and tasting different dishes.

They have a welcoming list of beers; their Bloody Mary’s are outstanding and everything is served by bartenders in the standard white Kelly’s shirt sleeved dress shirt with the name on the pocket. I love it.

My list could go on. I will make a second edition.

Go out and enjoy these fine places for good pub food. I encourage you to send me your favorite pub food restaurant.

Two easy and delicious flatbreads for summer Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈