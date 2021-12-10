These 6 NJ spots serve up the best hot chocolate ever

You definitely know the best coffee shops in the state. Or at least the ones YOU love the best. Your mind is programmed to hit up your favorite donut place and your favorite bagel place. But let’s say you have a hankering for a hot chocolate this weekend. Where do you go for the best?
Hot chocolate purveyors have upped their game recently and it’s something you need to experience.
There’s nothing more comforting than a nice cup of hot chocolate at practically any time of day during the winter. While it’s easy to make hot chocolate at home, I personally find it more fun heading to a coffee shop and seeing their take on a classic hot chocolate.
If you are also looking for a new place to drink your favorite winter drink, check out some of these Jersey spots worth paying a visit to.
The Bent Spoon, Princeton
Known for its delicious ice cream, the bent spoon also serves up a mean hot chocolate. Flavors in hot chocolate range from plain, coconut and habanero, and all are made with 61% fair trade chocolate. And don’t skip out on the honey-vanilla bean marshmallows.
Brownstone Pancake Factory, locations in Englewood Cliffs, Edgewater and Brick
This place is famous for over the top menu items such as a brownie explosion milkshake, salted caramel pretzel pancakes and pizza pie fries, but they also serve up a delicious hot chocolate. To my surprise, the Brownstone hot chocolate is not decorated with 24k gold, but it is pretty delicious.
Crescent Moon Coffee & Tea, Mullica Hill
Crescent Moon means business during hot chocolate season and has plenty of flavor variations to choose from. They use Guittard dark chocolate to make their hot chocolate, but you can add as much milk and add-ins to make it the perfect amount of sweet. Other flavors include truffle hot chocolate, as well as peppermint and salted caramel. If you hate hot drinks but want the taste of a hot chocolate the frozen chocolate decadence is great as well.
Holsten's Brookdale Confectionery, Bloomfield
If you are a fan of "The Sopranos," you will want to come here for your next hot chocolate. Grab a hot chocolate and enjoy it at the famous table once manned by Tony Soprano.
Kilwins, Ridgewood
Kilwins has always been known to have amazing hot chocolate and the best part is there’s plenty of flavors to choose from. Purchase shredded chocolate to be added with hot milk, or go straight for the drinking chocolate. They also have hot chocolate bombs in store which are the perfect winter gift.
Sook Pastry, Ridgewood
You know your hot chocolate is going to be good when the only ingredients are melted chocolate combined with milk. Sook pastry makes some of the best hot chocolate in town and also has frozen hot chocolate that is just as creamy, as 64% chocolate and cream.