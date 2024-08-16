These 3 NJ towns have the cleanest streets in the U.S.

So many things make us proud to live in New Jersey. All of the things that we here in New Jersey know are special.

And all the things that make people who leave eventually decide to return. But of all of the positives of living in this state, I never thought cleanliness would be on that list. I was wrong.

Waste Removal USA recently did a survey of 3,000 travelers to figure out which towns and cities across America have the cleanest streets, and guess what? Some New Jersey towns made the cut.

SEE MORE: 4 of the best vegan restaurants in New Jersey

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This survey, which they conducted online, pulled in responses from adults of different ages, genders, and locations across the country. And, lo and behold, three towns in New Jersey landed on the list of the 100 cleanest streets in America.

They did notice some patterns in the results. For example, southern towns and those up in the mountains seemed to score higher. And honestly, that kind of makes sense, right?

I mean, if you think about it, population density probably plays a role in how clean a place is. The more people you have, the more likely your streets are going to be a little less pristine.

Plus, places that draw tourists or have historical significance likely invest more in keeping their streets tidy. It’s all about that first impression, after all.

Take Savannah, Georgia, for example. Their Broughton Street, with its charming 19th-century buildings filled with boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants, nabbed the top spot on the list. It’s a perfect mix of cleanliness and historical charm.

So, what about New Jersey? Here’s the scoop: Washington Street in Cape May came in at number 15. Not surprising at all if you’ve ever strolled down that beautiful street.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Then there’s Bridge Street in Lambertville, which landed at number 43—another gem.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

And finally, Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair snagged the 70th spot. If you’ve been there, you know exactly why.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

So, the next time someone tries to make a joke about New Jersey, you’ve got yet another reason to be proud. Clean streets? We’ve got ’em. And now you’ve got some solid bragging rights to shut down those haters once and for all.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2024 schedule All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. New locations may be added as the year progresses so please check back often for updates. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈