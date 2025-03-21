These 13 Cheesecake Factory faves just disappeared from NJ menus

If one of the ten Cheesecake Factory restaurants I could find listed under New Jersey locations is a frequent haunt of yours, you’d better sit down. Things just changed. You might not be able to get your favorite menu item any longer.

The fast casual giant just dropped 13 of their popular menu items. Gone. Kaput. Never more. In a major makeover their well-known thick spiral bound menu boasting more than 200 items just threw some beloved ones overboard, for better or worse. A quick look at the menu for their Menlo Park Mall location in Edison shows the items have already vanished.

Not even a goodbye bite?

Listen, this place knows what it’s doing. Before we tell you what they took away take comfort in the fact that this is nothing new for them. They make a business practice of switching up the menu. They say twice a year for forty years. It’s part of their secret to success and stock value is up 35% over the last year.

A lot of fast casuals are hurting but Cheesecake Factory is going strong.

So what did they just drop? Here’s the list.

⛔ Everything Flatbread Pizza

⛔ Mushroom Burger

⛔ Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

⛔ White Chicken Chili

⛔ Spicy Cashew Chicken

⛔ Bistro Shrimp Pasta

⛔ Fried Shrimp Platter

⛔ Petite Filet

⛔ Factory Combinations

⛔ Loaded Mashed Potato Omelette

⛔ Taco Dorados and Eggs

⛔ SkinnyLicious Lemon Herb Parmesan Chicken

⛔ SkinnyLicious Spicy Shrimp Pasta

These 13 items are definitely an unlucky number if one of them was your favorite. But know that they’re adding others. The Cheesecake Factory is introducing 20 food items and drinks to make up for it and they’re also jumping on the fun mocktail craze and bringing new offerings in that realm.

