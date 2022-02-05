There’s a way to see every personal detail Amazon knows about you

How well do you know Amazon? I would argue that you know Amazon as well or better than any other company in the world.

Don't think it's true? Take this little challenge. In 30 seconds, write down every word you can think of that is associated with Amazon. Go!

Here's my list: Prime, music, groceries, Smile, Luna, Fresh, shopping, Alexa.

That's eight aspects of Amazon's business right off the top of my head, which is probably more than the number of things I could think of that my own company offers in 30 seconds.

My point is, you know a lot about Amazon. But what does Amazon know about you?

This is the scary part.

Amazon knows just about everything about you because almost everything you do on, with, and around an Amazon product or service is logged and recorded.

When you watch video content through its platforms, it records all of that information, too.

If you read books on a Kindle, Amazon records your reading activity, including the speed of your page turns.

If you have one of Amazon’s smart speakers, you’re on the record with everything you’ve ever said to the device. When you ask Alexa a question or give it a command, Amazon saves the audio files for the entire interaction.

If you know how to access your data, you can listen to every one of those audio files, and relive moments you may or may not have realized were even recorded.

As Lifehackers points out, while you can access this data, Amazon doesn’t make it possible to delete much of it.

How to download all of your Amazon data:

1. To start, head to the AMAZON link

2. Once there, click the “Request My Data” link.

3. From the dropdown menu, choose the data you want from Amazon. If you want everything, choose “Request All Your Data.”

4. Hit “Submit Request,” then click the validation link in your email.

