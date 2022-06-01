The world’s largest ice cream eating contest is in New Jersey

I should point out at the beginning that the organizers of the ice cream eating contest claim it’s the world’s largest, but I don’t know who actually keeps track of such things. So, maybe it’s the largest, maybe it’s just really big. Anyway, the Mile Square Meltdown is coming to Hoboken (the Mile Square City) on Sun, June 12.

For the contest, every 20 minutes 10 contestants will engage in a “high-energy race to finish a pint or half-pint of ice cream. Times will be recorded and the winner announced at the end of day. Winner will receive the Coveted Golden Cone Trophy.”

Ticket sales will be donated to the Hoboken Family Alliance's annual summer food drive. Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 the day of, but registering in advance is highly recommended. You can register as a group to compete against family or friends, or just take your chances with some strangers. You can register here.

ranmaru_ ranmaru_ loading...

There will be specials rounds just for kids under 10.

New Jersey ice cream company Moo Jersey, along with the Main Street Pops and the Hoboken Family Alliance, will be hosting the first-ever Mile Square Meltdown. It’s more than just the eating contest, however, it’s a celebration of ice cream with free samples and a sundae bar.

pamela_d_mcadams pamela_d_mcadams loading...

It will take place at the Main Street Pops Market (Under Hoboken Viaduct @ 14th street) from 11-4. The winner of the “Golden Cone” will be announced at the end of the day.

The Hoboken Family Alliance is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit and is 100% volunteer.

THE DEFINITIVE LIST OF THE SWEETEST ICE CREAM PARLORS IN MONMOUTH AND OCEAN COUNTIES

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.