The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market is having its holiday market with a suitably festive name: “Wreck the Halls.” The market will be held in the parking lot of the Cure Arena in Trenton on Dec. 11 & 12.

Both days will have several food trucks set up. The TPRFM website describes the offerings as “Vintage Clothing & Toys, Original Artwork, Vinyl & Cassettes, Oddities & Taxidermy, Handmade Jewelry, Unique Collectibles, Horror Memorabilia, Interesting Curiosities, Antiques & Collectibles, Comics, Original Artwork, & more.”

Some of the food trucks on Sat. include Cas’ Pierogi & Kielbasa Truck, Twisted Steaks, House of Cupcakes, Latin Bites, Paper Mill Foods, and the Little Sicilian. Sunday’s trucks include Buzzetta’s Festival Foods, Have a Ball, Jammin’ Crepes, and Yooo, Cuz. House of Cupcakes and Paper Mill will be there both days. Or, as the TPRFM describes it: some of the finest food flingers in the region to serve up that good stuff to keep you properly fueled for a weekend of amazing holiday shopping!

The event is from 10 am to 5 pm each day and admission is $10.

According to the organizers, the market will feature 150+ socially distant small businesses, artists, makers, and vintage sellers.

The TPRFM holds several special markets a year, each with a different theme; the one this past August was “A flea market in outer space” and this one is obviously holiday themed. While the Wreck the Halls market is seasonal the TPRFM has opened a permanent store in the Trenton Farmers’ Market called “Out of Step, an Offbeat Boutique and General Store."

