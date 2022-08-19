The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ

Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter.

There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen.

MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.

MOCHIMOLY Google Maps MOCHIMOLY Google Maps loading...

What can you find at MOCHIMOLY? It’s in the title: mochi.

If you’re not familiar with mochi, it’s basically a Japanese or Korean rice cake made with rice flour.

At MOCHIMOLY, you will find the trendy mochi donut which is a hybrid of an American doughnut and the Korean mochi.

It has a different texture than the normal doughnut you’re used to and it’s shaped with 8 small, round doughballs connected to form a circle.

But that’s not the only thing you can find there.

MOCHIMOLY also has ice cream and, what makes them really unique, Korean hotdogs.

Korean hotdogs are rolled in mochi batter, deep fried, then sprinkled with sugar.

Based on their social media, it looks like they will make custom orders. You can contact the store through their website.

MOCHIMOLY is slated to open at 131 East Broad Street in Westfield. There’s no definite opening day yet, but if you can’t wait, you visit their other two locations:

133 Park Avenue, Park Ridge, NJ

315B Millburn Avenue, Millburn, NJ

MOCHIMOLY is not the only business planning an expansion to Westfield.

The iconic Millburn Deli will be opening at 144 East Broad Street in the space that was occupied by Jersey Mike’s.

The deli is known for its delicious sandwiches especially their traditional New Jersey Sloppy Joe.

Westfield will be their fourth location as they are also located in Morristown and Montclair along with their original shop in Millburn.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.