There is a motto that was written circa 1790 that reads:

Since the beginning of man, the hours between dusk and dawn have belonged to the tellers of tales and the makers of music

That motto became the fabric of the Stanhope House in Stanhope, New Jersey.

The Stanhope House is home to blues legends and the Great Bambino

Sadly, the legendary home to many famous blues acts like Muddy Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Richie Havens, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Lonnie, Mack, Buddy Guy, and other who’s who of blues legends is no more.

During prohibition, the Great Bambino, New York Yankee legend Babe Ruth, used to frequent the Stanhope House. As a token of his appreciation, he left a bat for the bar to display.

The Stanhope House was open in 1794 and was memorialized as “The Last American Roadhouse.”

The stories about the Stanhope House would fill many novels. The “honky-tonk” was rumored to have a live-in ghost that would cause havoc and play games with the midnight manager.

Turn out the lights

Suddenly, on July 30, 2025, a notice was posted on the Stanhope House website that they were closing and that, effective immediately, all tickets purchased through the service Ticket Leap would be refunded through Ticket Leap.

According to NJ.com, the property exchanged hands in April 2025, and they were struggling in recent years.

The fact that they closed immediately and are returning all ticket revenue is a sign that this may be permanent.

I had a chance years ago to enjoy the Stanhope House; it was a small, cramped club, but when you walked in, you felt the coolness of the atmosphere blended in with the music on stage. It was a wonderful experience. I am so sorry to hear about another institution closing, and I wish the staff good luck.