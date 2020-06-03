Once upon a time when protests happened, there were protest songs. When you add a pandemic and a government shutdown that taking forever to come out of, the need for a good song increases. They say "music soothes the savage soul" and we sure could use some soothing right now. Sometimes hearing what' going on around us put into words and set to music, puts the whole thing into perspective.

So I asked you "What song best sums up what's going on right now?

GETTING NJ BACK TO BUSINESS: LIVE, THURSDAY at 7 p.m.: Eric Scott welcomes state Senate President Steve Sweeney into the studio to take your feedback on how to help local NJ businesses as they restart and grow their operations, after shutdowns due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. More information here.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: