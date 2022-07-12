Well, it's official. Bruce Springsteen has announced his 2023 tour starting Feb 1 in Tampa Bay Florida and wrapping on April 23 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Also included on the tour are dates at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 16th, Madson Square Garden in New York on April 1 and The Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 3. Tickets for the arena shows go on sale over the next two weeks beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

Springsteen has been making the rounds in New Jersey. He's performed both at the Coldplay concert at MetLife stadium and with Sir Paul McCartney also at MetLife last June 16.

So what would you like to hear him sing when he returns? You know he'll be doing the classics like "Thunderoad," "Rosalita," "Born To Run" etc., but since this could be the last time we see him tour, though that hasn't been announced, at this point and age in his life, you never know when he decides to stop. Would there be any other songs that you would like to see him bring to the concert stage?

I polled my social media following asking "What songs would you like to see Bruce perform live when he comes back? Here's what we got:

Donna D'Antonio Hull:

Thunder Road is my favorite, so that.

Rosalita, always.

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Jesse Warren:

Nothing like hearing Backstreets live in Jersey. Makes you reminisce about the past

Dar Meglino:

Jersey Girl

Ed Lefebvre:

Chevrolet Deluxe

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Michael Baldwin:

I hear thunder road all the time at karaoke I'd look forward to hearing Jungleland

Justin Johnson:

After 75 or so shows I don’t have too many left on my bucket list but I’d love to hear “One Step Up” and I’m actually really looking forward to hearing the new material from Letter to You.

Tim Grill:

I’m on Fire or Downbound Train from Born in the USA.

Donna Simone:

58 shows. Racing in the Streets

Youtube screengrab Youtube screengrab loading...

Sam Bliss:

Badlands

Jerry Rubino:

His two faves of mine: “Point Blank” and “Bobby Jean”

Dennis Hannan:

Ghost of Tom Joad

Cindy Sivak:

Candy's Room live is intense!

Melissa Siciliana:

Girls in their summer clothes!

