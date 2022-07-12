Springnuts, rejoice!

As promised, dates for the first leg of the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band U.S. arena tour have been announced, according to the official website.

The band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States, starting Feb. 1 in Tampa and ending April 14 in The Boss’ home state of New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark.

They’ll also play in New York City at Madison Square Garden on April 1 (no joke) and in Philadelphia at The Wells Fargo Center on March 16.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will then head to Europe before returning to America in August for the second leg of the U.S. stadium tour. Those dates, however, have not yet been announced.

Of course, there are rules to scoring Springsteen tickets.

Tickets for the U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the next two weeks.

For example, Prudential Center’s Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale begins Friday, July 29 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

If tickets remain, a general on sale for all fans begins that same day at 3:00 p.m. with no code required.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster.

Anyone who is verified will be eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not automatically guarantee you’ll receive a code or even have the ability to purchase tickets.

Register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale here.

More information about the tour and ticket sales can be found at Bruce Springsteen’s official website.

The 2023 shows mark the first tour dates for Springsteen and The E Street Band since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

European dates for the 2023 tour were announced in May, and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased, with many cities adding second and third stadium shows due to popular demand.

Here is a full list of Springsteen’s first leg of the 2023 U.S. tour dates.

Stay tuned for the announcement of the second-leg of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band U.S. stadium tour dates beginning in August 2023!

