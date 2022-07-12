Get your tickets: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in NJ
Springnuts, rejoice!
As promised, dates for the first leg of the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band U.S. arena tour have been announced, according to the official website.
The band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States, starting Feb. 1 in Tampa and ending April 14 in The Boss’ home state of New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark.
They’ll also play in New York City at Madison Square Garden on April 1 (no joke) and in Philadelphia at The Wells Fargo Center on March 16.
Springsteen and The E Street Band will then head to Europe before returning to America in August for the second leg of the U.S. stadium tour. Those dates, however, have not yet been announced.
Of course, there are rules to scoring Springsteen tickets.
Tickets for the U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the next two weeks.
For example, Prudential Center’s Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale begins Friday, July 29 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
If tickets remain, a general on sale for all fans begins that same day at 3:00 p.m. with no code required.
The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster.
Anyone who is verified will be eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not automatically guarantee you’ll receive a code or even have the ability to purchase tickets.
Register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale here.
More information about the tour and ticket sales can be found at Bruce Springsteen’s official website.
The 2023 shows mark the first tour dates for Springsteen and The E Street Band since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.
European dates for the 2023 tour were announced in May, and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased, with many cities adding second and third stadium shows due to popular demand.
Here is a full list of Springsteen’s first leg of the 2023 U.S. tour dates.
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|DATE & TICKET LINK
|SALE TIME
|FEB 1
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|Wed, July 20
|10AM ET
|FEB 3
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Wed, July 27
|10AM ET
|FEB 5
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Wed, July 20
|10AM ET
|FEB 7
|Hollywood, FL
|Hard Rock Live
|Wed, July 20
|10AM ET
|FEB 10
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|Fri, July 22
|10AM CT
|FEB 14
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center*
|Fri, July 22
|10AM CT
|FEB 16
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|Fri, July 22
|10AM CT
|FEB 18
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|Wed, July 27
|10AM CT
|FEB 21
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|Wed, July 20
|10AM CT
|FEB 25
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|Fri, July 22
|10AM PT
|FEB 27
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
|Wed, July 27
|10AM PT
|MAR 2
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|Wed, July 20
|10AM MT
|MAR 5
|St. Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|Thu, July 21
|10AM CT
|MAR 7
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|Wed, July 27
|10AM CT
|MAR 9
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|Wed, July 27
|10AM ET
|MAR 12
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun
|Fri, July 22
|10AM ET
|MAR 14
|Albany, NY
|MVP Arena
|Fri, July 22
|10AM ET
|MAR 16
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center*
|Tue, July 26
|10AM ET
|MAR 18
|State College, PA
|Bryce Jordan Center
|Tue, July 26
|10AM ET
|MAR 20
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|Wed, July 20
|10AM ET
|MAR 23
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|Wed, July 27
|10AM ET
|MAR 25
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|Fri, July 22
|10AM ET
|MAR 27
|Washington D.C.
|Capital One Arena
|Tue, July 26
|10AM ET
|MAR 29
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Wed, July 27
|10AM ET
|APR 1
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|Fri, July 29
|10AM ET
|APR 3
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center*
|Fri, July 29
|10AM ET
|APR 5
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*
|Wed, July 27
|10AM ET
|APR 7
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Arena
|Tue, July 26
|10AM ET
|APR 9
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena at Belmont Park
|Fri, July 29
|10AM ET
|APR 11
|Belmont Park, NY
|UBS Arena at Belmont Park
|Fri, July 29
|10AM ET
|APR 14
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|Fri, July 29
|10AM ET
Stay tuned for the announcement of the second-leg of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band U.S. stadium tour dates beginning in August 2023!
Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com
