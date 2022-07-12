Get your tickets: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in NJ

Get your tickets: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in NJ

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

Springnuts, rejoice!

As promised, dates for the first leg of the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band U.S. arena tour have been announced, according to the official website.

The band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States, starting Feb. 1 in Tampa and ending April 14 in The Boss’ home state of New Jersey at the Prudential Center in Newark.

They’ll also play in New York City at Madison Square Garden on April 1 (no joke) and in Philadelphia at The Wells Fargo Center on March 16.

Springsteen and The E Street Band will then head to Europe before returning to America in August for the second leg of the U.S. stadium tour. Those dates, however, have not yet been announced.

Of course, there are rules to scoring Springsteen tickets.

Tickets for the U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the next two weeks.

For example, Prudential Center’s Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale begins Friday, July 29 between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

If tickets remain, a general on sale for all fans begins that same day at 3:00 p.m. with no code required.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster.

Anyone who is verified will be eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not automatically guarantee you’ll receive a code or even have the ability to purchase tickets.

Register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale here.

More information about the tour and ticket sales can be found at Bruce Springsteen’s official website.

The 2023 shows mark the first tour dates for Springsteen and The E Street Band since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

European dates for the 2023 tour were announced in May, and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased, with many cities adding second and third stadium shows due to popular demand.

Here is a full list of Springsteen’s first leg of the 2023 U.S. tour dates.

DATECITYVENUEDATE & TICKET LINKSALE TIME
FEB 1Tampa, FLAmalie ArenaWed, July 2010AM ET
FEB 3Atlanta, GAState Farm ArenaWed, July 2710AM ET
FEB 5Orlando, FLAmway CenterWed, July 2010AM ET
FEB 7Hollywood, FLHard Rock LiveWed, July 2010AM ET
FEB 10Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines CenterFri, July 2210AM CT
FEB 14Houston, TXToyota Center*Fri, July 2210AM CT
FEB 16Austin, TXMoody CenterFri, July 2210AM CT
FEB 18Kansas City, MOT-Mobile CenterWed, July 2710AM CT
FEB 21Tulsa, OKBOK CenterWed, July 2010AM CT
FEB 25Portland, ORModa CenterFri, July 2210AM PT
FEB 27Seattle, WAClimate Pledge ArenaWed, July 2710AM PT
MAR 2Denver, COBall ArenaWed, July 2010AM MT
MAR 5St. Paul, MNXcel Energy CenterThu, July 2110AM CT
MAR 7Milwaukee, WIFiserv ForumWed, July 2710AM CT
MAR 9Columbus, OHNationwide ArenaWed, July 2710AM ET
MAR 12Uncasville, CTMohegan SunFri, July 2210AM ET
MAR 14Albany, NYMVP ArenaFri, July 2210AM ET
MAR 16Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center*Tue, July 2610AM ET
MAR 18State College, PABryce Jordan CenterTue, July 2610AM ET
MAR 20Boston, MATD GardenWed, July 2010AM ET
MAR 23Buffalo, NYKeyBank CenterWed, July 2710AM ET
MAR 25Greensboro, NCGreensboro ColiseumFri, July 2210AM ET
MAR 27Washington D.C.Capital One ArenaTue, July 2610AM ET
MAR 29Detroit, MILittle Caesars ArenaWed, July 2710AM ET
APR 1New York, NYMadison Square GardenFri, July 2910AM ET
APR 3Brooklyn, NYBarclays Center*Fri, July 2910AM ET
APR 5Cleveland, OHRocket Mortgage FieldHouse*Wed, July 2710AM ET
APR 7Baltimore, MDBaltimore ArenaTue, July 2610AM ET
APR 9Belmont Park, NYUBS Arena at Belmont ParkFri, July 2910AM ET
APR 11Belmont Park, NYUBS Arena at Belmont ParkFri, July 2910AM ET
APR 14Newark, NJPrudential CenterFri, July 2910AM ET

Stay tuned for the announcement of the second-leg of Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band U.S. stadium tour dates beginning in August 2023!

