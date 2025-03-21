Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and the New Jersey connection

When you think of Bob Dylan you do not necessarily think of New Jersey.

You may think of New York, small town Hibbing, Minnesota, or the world as Dylan’s backyard. There is a strong connection, one that Bob Dylan has with New Jersey and particularly with one of New Jersey’s favorite sons, Bruce Springsteen.

Bob Dylan will be 84 years old this coming May 2025 and he has been writing and performing for over 65 years. He has become an icon amongst his peers and a bigger legend amongst his fans.

Civil Rights Rally Photo by Rowland Scherman/National Archive/Newsmakers loading...

I had the chance with college friends to sit on the steps of Bob Dylan’s house in Hibbing, MN. A simple small house that looked well-kept and sat in the middle of what they call the Iron Range.

Known for the high production of iron oar throughout that part of Minnesota, Bob Dylan’s father contracted polio and still maintained a furniture and appliance store to the working class of Hibbing.

As I sat on the steps of Dylan’s house, I thought of the parallel of Bob Dylan’s and Bruce Springsteen’s upbringing. Their backgrounds were similar, they both grew up in an industrious class neighborhood, they both had a strong family, and both got out of the house at 19, they stood strong for causes and entertained millions.

Bruce Springsteen In Concert Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images loading...

Bob Dylan, all alone on a rainy night in Long Branch, New Jersey on July 23rd, 2009, was wandering around the west end of the city looking for Bruce Springsteen’s house where he wrote the Born to Run album.

He never made it to the house as a young 24-year-old police officer picked him up and after further on sight verification at the Ocean Place Resort it was confirmed that it was in fact Bob Dylan. The 24-year-old police officer had no idea who he was after he was identified.

Festival Dylan Photo by William Lovelace/Express/Getty Images loading...

There is a mutual respect that Bruce Springsteen has for Bob Dylan. He played Bob’s The Times They are a Changin' at the 1997 Kennedy Honors when Bob Dylan was one of the honorees.

Bruce and Dylan performed a great version of Bob Dylan’s Forever Young at the 1995 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction. Bruce recorded Bob’s chilling version of Chimes of Freedom and still plays that on occasion when he performs.

At Bruce’s 2003 Shea Stadium concert Bruce Springsteen called up Bob Dylan to perform with the E Street Band. It did not go so well because of technical problems and Bob tried to catch up. But after the debacle Bruce said this to the crowd:

“It was Bob’s work that when I was trying to write songs, at a particular time in our country’s history, he was one of those fellas who came along and was willing to stand in the fire. I remember when I was growing up in my little town, he made me think big thoughts. His music really empowered me and got me thinking about the world outside my little town. I don’t know if great men make history or if history makes great men but for me, Bob’s one of the greatest now and forever.”

There were other musical icons that came to see Bob, including Johnny Cash who came to a concert Bob was having at Rutgers University in 1965.

Headshot of Johnny Cash Singing Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

Every year for the past 25 years my good friend Pat Guadagno and his band Tired Horses does a tribute to Bob Dylan. I have had the honor to host many of those shows and the music, special guests and the passion of Dylan comes out strong.

This year Pat and his very talented band will be playing Rare and Unreleased songs to a sold-out audience at The Vogel Theatre in Red Bank on May 22, 2025. Dylan lives on every May around his birthday here in New Jersey

Dylan, Bruce, and New Jersey have a lot in common.

LOOK: These Unforgettable Photos Bring the 1960s to Life Grab your go-go boots, tease that beehive sky-high, and join us on a visual journey through the highs and lows of the swingin’ ‘60s. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈