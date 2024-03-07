A Bob Dylan biopic is going to film in NJ

The resemblance between actor Timothée Chalamet and a young Bob Dylan is eerie. It should be interesting to see Chalamet portray him in an upcoming biopic called “A Complete Unknown.” If you’re in the right place at the right time you might just get to see that portrayal long before it’s released.

That’s because the film is going to be shot all over New Jersey.

According to nj.com, Steven Gorelick with New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission says locations include Essex, Hudson, Cape May and Passaic counties to name a few. He says they’re still scouting locations and northwestern New Jersey will probably be on the list.

That’s because the script calls for replicating Woodstock for certain scenes and that area would be perfect.

The fact that New Jersey has such physical diversity with mountains and forests and farmland not far from beaches and the ocean, not to mention cities and suburbs and rural communities, is helping shape New Jersey as a burgeoning filmmaker’s paradise. Every look possible can be found here.

Who else is on this project? It’s being directed by James Mangold who did “Girl, Interrupted” and “Walk The Line” and Bob Dylan himself is an executive producer.

Edward Norton is in the film playing Pete Seeger who launched Dylan’s career.

The title of the film comes from the lyrics of “Like A Rolling Stone.”

How does it feel

to be on your own

with no direction home

like a complete unknown

like a rolling stone?

That video by the way is the first time folk singer Bob Dylan used an electric guitar on stage. It happened in 1965 at the Newport Folk Festival. Folk purists were bitter about it and it drew some hostility. True artists care about making art, not friends.

The movie starts filming in New Jersey at the end of March and will continue through May.

