It’s a good time to be the Sea.Hear.Now music festival.

Things are looking up after last year’s crowd complaints about bad sound and being disorganized. For one thing, it was just announced that co-headlining this year’s festival will be arguably the quintessential Jersey Shore band.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will take the lead on Day Two of the two day event. With some huge names on before him that day like Gaslight Anthem and Norah Jones it should be one for the ages.

Sea.Hear.Now has also been nominated by USA Today in their 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for best music festival. There are 20 music festivals nominated in all and some have been around a very long time, so this is a big deal for Asbury Park where Sea.Hear.Now is held every year.

Festivals like Bonnaroo, Coachella, Lollapalooza are all in play so a relative newcomer like our New Jersey festival has its work cut out for it. But you can make a difference and help by voting. Here’s where to vote.

Sea.Hear.Now started in 2018. The website The Pop Break named it best new music festival that year. It markets itself as a celebration of not only music but art and surf culture with a surfing competition as part of the festivities. Some of the proceeds go to causes like Surfrider Foundation and Save The Bay.

Bruce Springsteen is no stranger to music festivals in his home state. He’s frequently popped up at the annual Light of Day festival. With him headlining the second day I expect this year’s Sea.Hear.Now might break some records.

