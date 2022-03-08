The Sea.Hear.Now Festival is making its return to Asbury Park on Sept. 17 and 18.

It is a two-day festival with over 25 performers on three stages right on the Asbury Park waterfront.

Here is the Line-Up for the Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2022

Green Day

Billie Joe Armstrong Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Stevie Nicks

2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Getty Images For The Rock and Ro

My Morning Jacket

Jim James

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Billy Strings

AMERICANAFEST 2019 - Showcase Lineups Getty Images for Americana Music

Gary Clark Jr

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside Getty Images for The Recording A

FLETCHER

Getty Images Getty Images

The Backseat Lovers

Josh Harmon, Juice Welch Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Cage the Elephant

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival 2021 - Day 2 Getty Images for Pilgrimage Musi

The Head and The Heart

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 Kevin Winter

Idles

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Three Getty Images

Courtney Barnett

Splendour In The Grass 2016 - Byron Bay Getty Images

Michael Franti and Spearhead

Bluesfest Music Festival - Day 1 Getty Images

Tai Verdes

Tai Verdes Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Also among the line up is: Peach Pit, Skip Marley, Celisse, Djo, Aly & AJ, The Surfajettes, Dogs in a Pile, Dentist, Shakey Graves, Andy Frasco & The UN, Cimafunk, The Little Mermen, Calder Allen, Lost in Society, The Vansaders

In addition to live music, they offer art exhibitions and surfing sessions. All of this with the focus on educating people about ocean sustainability.

The surfing sessions will have 10 professional surfers on-site for what is referred to as “Expression Sessions”. New Jersey native Danny Clinch, celebrated photographer and film director, will have his exhibit on display for festival attendees to check out.

In the past, they have had two of the stages positioned in the sand and one on the lawn of Bradley Park. Check out last years video:

Early-Bird Tickets are no-longer available, Tickets will go back on sale tomorrow, March 9th at 10 AM, you can find them HERE.

