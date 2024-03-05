Springsteen set to co-headline iconic NJ music festival
ASBURY PARK — “Girls in their summer clothes” will be swarming Asbury Park late this year for an iconic two-day music festival.
Sea. Hear. Now. Festival has announced its lineup of talent who will perform on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15.
The rumors have been confirmed and this year Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be co-headlining.
Sea. Hear. Now is two days of music with more than 25 bands on three stages — two in the sand, and one in the park, all on the Asbury Park Waterfront, plus a professional surf contest.
Who is performing?
On Saturday, Sept. 14, Noah Kahan will be the headlining act. Also performing:
The Black Crowes
311
The Revivalists
The Hives
Grace Potter
Sierra Ferrell
Peaches
Guster
Ziggy Alberts
Robert Randolph Band
Joe P
Passafire
Sonic Blume
On Sunday, Sept. 15, it’s New Jersey’s son, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band headlining the evening.
Performing before them:
The Gaslight Anthem
Trey Anastasio Band
Norah Jones
Kool & The Gang
Action Bronson
Gogol Bordello
Larkin Poe
Joy Oladokun
The Aces
Eggy
Illiterate Light
Bertha
Sunshine Spazz
Rachel Ana Dobken
Springsteen is on tour with the E Street Band this year, starting March 19 in Phoenix. They will perform in other cities, as well as Europe, before returning to the U.S. to do shows in places like Citizens Bank Park in Philly on Aug. 21 and Aug. 23. They also have plans to perform in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, Sept. 13, two days before their Sea. Hear. Now. headlining act.
The tour wraps up on Nov. 22 in Vancouver. Most of these dates are makeups from when The Boss was forced to cancel his 2023 tour after performing three nights at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 30, Sept. 1, and Sept. 3 due to peptic ulcer disease.
Tickets
Sign up for a presale passcode. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. A general on-sale will follow at 11 a.m. if tickets remain.
New for 2024 is that ticket prices include all the fees, before taxes and shipping.
A two-day general admission ticket costs $265. A two-day general admission plus ticket (which includes unlimited access to the GA+ Lounge with relaxed seating and air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar with drinks for purchase, complimentary water, and a dedicated GA+ concierge to assist with your festival needs), costs $470.
A one-day general admission ticket costs $160 and a one-day GA+ costs $310.
VIP and Platinum ticket packages are also available.
Good luck!
