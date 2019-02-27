Joan Jett, E Street Band’s Jake Clemons join Sea Hear Now lineup

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and saxophone star Jake Clemons of the E Street Band were part of the full lineup unveiled for the Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2019 , happening Sept. 21 and 22 along the beach in Asbury Park.

Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers previously were announced as headliners for the second annual music, surf and art festival along the ocean. Also on the bill, The B-52's, Dropkick Murphy's, Bad Religion, Dispatch, and Work In Progress, which features New Jersey's own "Stranger Things" star Gaten Matarrazo with his siblings and friends.

There also is a lineup of professional surfers ready for competitions each day, and art installations planned by many of the same artists who have created murals along the Asbury Park boardwalk.

Last September, the weekend festival drew crowds of more than 20,000 ticket holders each day. The festival was anchored in 2018 by headliners Incubus and Jack Johnson. Highlights included Blondie (with Jersey native Debbie Harry) and Bruce Springsteen showing up for a three-song jam with Social Distortion.

With his saxophone player in the mix, there's already buzz about another Springsteen appearance at Sea.Hear.Now in 2019.

More from New Jersey 101.5: