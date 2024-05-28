Here we go again: NJ’s Springsteen cancels show for health reason

Is it that Bruce Springsteen is the "same old story, same old act?"

Yes and no.

After multiple shows had to be canceled and meticulously rescheduled last year due to a peptic ulcer, the Boss and his E Street Band resumed their tour in March. Now he's canceled again.

The show that was to take place Saturday in Marseille, France had to be ditched. But it wasn't a peptic ulcer this time. It was something wrong with Bruce's voice.

The following statement went out on his social media:

"Due to vocal issues and under doctor's direction, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's concert this evening at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille has been postponed to a later date. We thank you for your understanding and will keep you informed of the new date very soon. Show tickets will be valid for the new date and, for those who want, they will be eligible for reimbursement at point of purchase.”

An article in the Asbury Park Press noted his voice recently sounded hoarse and squeaky while trying perform "Thunder Road" at an award ceremony in London two days before. And that the day prior he performed at Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England in very chilly and damp conditions.

Hopefully nothing worse than some laryngitis for Springsteen. Even so, what a run of bad luck for this tour. Even before the peptic ulcer brought down the curtain for awhile there were other upheavals like when Bruce and wife Patti Scialfa were sidelined with Covid-19.

He also had to say goodbye to his loving mother Adele who died in January at age 98 and whose dancing at her son's concerts was the stuff of legend among Bruce's fans.

Here's wishing Springsteen a few medicinal swigs of Polish blackberry brandy and a speedy recovery.

