Frustrated ‘codeless’ Springsteen fans may be out of luck for tickets (Opinion)

“Oh, c’mon!”

“You’ve got to be kidding me!”

“Tickets are how much?”

“How could I have not gotten at least one code?”

“Well, I guess I can forget about going to multiple shows, now!”

These are some of the exasperating comments and questions frustrated Bruce Springsteen fans have been spewing on Wednesday.

Last night, fans were scouring their emails praying they were selected to receive a Verified Fan Onsale code from Ticketmaster for one or more Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band’s shows for the first leg of their 2023 U.S. arena tour, including yours truly.

Last week, fans were encouraged to register on Ticketmaster as a Verified Fan, and hopefully, be chosen for a show. You were able to list the shows you wanted codes for, in hopes of scoring at least one code, in exchange for tickets.

Let’s be clear that just because you’ve been selected for a code does not guarantee your tickets. (That’s a whole other process).

I, like hundreds of thousands of others, of course, registered on Ticketmaster’s site and listed the shows in my order of preference: Newark, New York City, and Philly. I guess I also registered for the show at The Bryce Jordan Center in State College, PA on March 18 because of all the shows, that’s the one I was selected for to receive a code. But, I don't remember registering for this show.

The email goes on to say that the Verified Fan Onsale for the March 18 show is on July 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The night before the sale date, I will receive a text message that will include a unique access code and a link to shop for tickets.

Tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and are not guaranteed. There is a four (4) ticket limit per code.

Confused yet? There’s more.

The email also offers tips for a smoother waiting room and purchase experience:

1. The waiting room will open 10 minutes prior to the Verified Fan Onsale. During those 10 minutes, you must locate your show, and log in with the same email and password used for the Verified Fan registration.

2. Review your stored billing to confirm the credit card is valid and the billing address is up-to-date.

3. When shopping for tickets, you must do so from a single device. Signing in to the same account on multiple devices may result in errors.

4. If you have been selected for multiple shows, please ensure that you only have one tap open per show at a time. Opening multiple windows or tabs to purchase tickets for the same show may result in errors.

Codes are not transferrable and only Ticketmaster can issue Verified Fan access codes. Many unofficial sellers may be listing tickets on secondary marketplaces before they go on sale, so be careful.

What if you don't have a code?

If you didn’t receive a code, you’re welcome to try and get tickets to the show of your choice after the 2 p.m. window closes for Verified Fan Onsale code-holders.

Good luck with that! Anyone who has ever tried to score Springsteen tickets via the phone or online knows these suckers sell out in mere seconds. So, what if any tickets could possibly be left for the codeless scavengers four hours after the initial time slot?

It’s exhausting trying to get Springsteen tickets. Whatever happened to the good ol’ days when you and your friends would call Ticketmaster from multiple phones, hoping one of you gets through. Then, when someone did, that was the person who was responsible for buying tickets for everyone in the group.

Remember how we used to get tickets?

For me, my fondest memory of buying Springsteen tickets was actually standing in line (usually the night before) at a record store with a wristband, waiting for tickets to go on sale the next day.

My friends and I would camp out outside of “Coconuts” on Staten Island with chairs, sleeping bags, tons of food, and even a boom box blasting Springsteen music. We made friends with other “Springnuts” because we were all there with the same goal in mind: to get tickets.

I remember The Boss doing 15 shows at The Meadowlands (current Metlife Stadium) and somehow, I’m not sure how, I would buy tickets for 10 of those shows.

Remember when ticket prices were reasonable too? $50? $75? We thought $200 was insane.

But today? Forget it. You have to sell your firstborn or a body part to afford even one ticket, never mind a pair. The cheapest seat is expensive. Is it even in the arena or will I be listening to the show from the parking lot? I kid, of course, but you get the idea.

Springsteen tour ticket prices

I decided to look at what prices tickets are going for in Tampa, Orlando, and Hollywood, Florida since those were the first batch of 2023 U.S. tour tickets to go on sale today (along with some other venue sites).

Now, keep in mind, that I don’t know what the prices are through Ticketmaster. Why? Well, because when I go into my Ticketmaster account and click on one of the Florida shows, I’m stuck in “the lobby” because I don’t have a code to get into “the waiting room,” which then launches you into “the queue” and then catapults you into the “pick your seats” portion. Therefore, I can’t see the prices.

But just for fun, I did log into www.ticketnetwork.com just to see prices.

Whoa, nelly! Some of these prices are higher than my monthly rent.

For example, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, tickets for Section 325 (which is behind the stage) are going for $126 each. Well, yeah. They’re behind the stage!

Directly across in section 307 (facing the stage) tickets start at $318 each. There are tickets for $758 in section 206, $1,576 in section 129 and $1,200 for general admission (pit seats.)

At the Amway Center in Orlando, the story is pretty much the same. Tickets in Promenade Section 203 start at $75. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, the price is correct but the seats are behind the stage.

There are tickets priced at $3,257 in Section 104 and $1,822 for general admission (pit) tickets.

Then, I looked at a smaller venue: The Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. Second balcony Section 304 seats are priced at $1,733 and get this: Tickets in Orchestra Section 102, Row L are going for $14,172 EACH!!

Well, Springnuts, hopefully, we’ll get tickets to Newark, MSG, and Philly with or without codes and hopefully, we don’t have to donate all the blood in our bodies to pay for them.

I love my Bruce! I’m excited about this long-awaited tour! See you at the show!

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

