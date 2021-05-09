Bruce Springsteen releases new 28 track live album

Bruce Springsteen released a new album this week. Boston 12/13/92 is a live recording from a big show he did at the Boston Garden.This album featured his "new band" that put together after dismissing the E-Street Band. The new release feature hits from his twin release "Human Touch and Lucky Town" it was a 28 song live show that rocked the Boston Garden. I know because I was there.

As a purist of Bruce's music with the E-Street Band when Lucky Town and Human Touch came out without the E-Street band I was very skeptical. After a while the two albums fell into favor. The energy that the "new" band put out was exceptional and you know Bruce can not do a three hour concert and not do his standards Born to Run, Thunder Road and even Glory Days. These songs are all present on the new release along with Born In The USA, Cover Me and Badlands.

Getty Images (Bruce and The E-Street Band)

It was very strange seeing Bruce on stage with this new band and with the E-Street classics being covered by this new band. I felt a little betrayed, although when you hear the album you will hear how tight and well they sound. I felt the same way 29 years ago watching them. It was a good show.

I left the Boston Garden that night thinking oh no I hope this is not the final end of the E-Street Band. Which we all know it was not the end. These are songs that Bruce has not revisited in awhile, me either for that matter. Enjoy the new album, it's well done and the music is worth revisiting.