“Dreams will not be thwarted…faith will be rewarded.”

It’s been six years in the making. Now, finally, what all Springnuts have been waiting for…

Bruce Springsteen and the legendary, ‘heart-stopping, pants-dropping, lovemaking, earth-quaking, Viagra taking’ E Street Band will return in 2023 for a concert tour like no other.

After teasing about an upcoming tour by posting on Twitter, a 15-second on-stage performance clip from the band on Monday, www.brucespringsteen.net dropped dates at midnight for the international leg of Springsteen’s concert tour.

New Jersey’s son and the E Street Band will hit the road in February 2023 with a string of yet-to-be-announced U.S. arena dates. The European stadium shows, however, kick off April 28 in Barcelona and wrap up July 25 in Monza, Italy.

But they’re not done…A second North American tour leg will start in August. There is buzz that could mean MetLife Stadium dates in East Rutherford but that has not yet been confirmed.

The planned European stops are in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

Additional shows and dates in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Concert Tour (Photo Credit: Twitter)

This is so exciting for Bruce fans since the 2023 dates, both domestic and abroad, mark the first live shows since the band’s conclusion of the worldwide "The River Tour" in Australia in February 2017.

Their last New Jersey show was at MetLife Stadium in September 2016.

It’s not like Springsteen has been sitting around doing nothing. He released his album, “Western Stars” in June 2019 and the most recent studio album, “Letter To You” in October 2020. He also unveiled his never-before-released “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” film last year.

Let’s also not forget that he reprised his “Springsteen on Broadway” show to help reopen theaters along the Great White Way last summer, as well.

Springsteen did call into his exclusive SiriusXM channel, E Street Radio (Ch. 20) Tuesday morning to talk about the tour.

“I’m just aching to play. And to actually not just play, but to travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again, and see their faces again,” he said.

He promised fans can expect a “full-tilt rock n’ roll show.”

2023 Tour dates, tickets and info can be found at www.brucespringsteen.net/shows

Date City Venue April 28, 2023 Barcelona, Spain­ Estadi Olímpic May 5, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena May 7, 2023 Dublin, Ireland RDS Arena May 13, 2023 Paris, France La Défense Arena May 18, 2023 Ferrara, Italy Parco Urbano G. Bassani May 21, 2023 Rome, Italy Circo Massimo May 25, 2023 Amsterdam, The Netherlands Johan Cruijff ArenA June 11, 2023 Landgraaf, The Netherlands Megaland June 13, 2023 Zurich, Switzerland Stadion Letzigrund June 21, 2023 Düsseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel Arena June 24, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi June 26, 2023 Gothenburg, Sweden Ullevi June 30, 2023 Oslo, Norway Voldsløkka July 11, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken July 13, 2023 Copenhagen, Denmark Parken July 15, 2023 Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion July 18, 2023 Vienna, Austria Ernst Happel Stadion July 23, 2023 Munich, Germany Olympiastadion July 25, 2023 Monza, Italy Prato della Gerascia,

Autodromo di Monza

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5.

