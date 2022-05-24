Bruce Springsteen and E-Street Band announces 2023 tour: Coming to NJ area?

Bruce Springsteen and E-Street Band announces 2023 tour: Coming to NJ area?

Dreams will not be thwarted…faith will be rewarded.”

It’s been six years in the making. Now, finally, what all Springnuts have been waiting for…

Bruce Springsteen and the legendary, ‘heart-stopping, pants-dropping, lovemaking, earth-quaking, Viagra taking’ E Street Band will return in 2023 for a concert tour like no other.

After teasing about an upcoming tour by posting on Twitter, a 15-second on-stage performance clip from the band on Monday, www.brucespringsteen.net dropped dates at midnight for the international leg of Springsteen’s concert tour.

New Jersey’s son and the E Street Band will hit the road in February 2023 with a string of yet-to-be-announced U.S. arena dates. The European stadium shows, however, kick off April 28 in Barcelona and wrap up July 25 in Monza, Italy.

But they’re not done…A second North American tour leg will start in August. There is buzz that could mean MetLife Stadium dates in East Rutherford but that has not yet been confirmed.

The planned European stops are in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

Additional shows and dates in the U.K. and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Concert Tour (Photo Credit: Twitter)
This is so exciting for Bruce fans since the 2023 dates, both domestic and abroad, mark the first live shows since the band’s conclusion of the worldwide "The River Tour" in Australia in February 2017.

Their last New Jersey show was at MetLife Stadium in September 2016.

It’s not like Springsteen has been sitting around doing nothing. He released his album, “Western Stars” in June 2019 and the most recent studio album, “Letter To You” in October 2020. He also unveiled his never-before-released “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” film last year.

Let’s also not forget that he reprised his “Springsteen on Broadway” show to help reopen theaters along the Great White Way last summer, as well.

Springsteen did call into his exclusive SiriusXM channel, E Street Radio (Ch. 20) Tuesday morning to talk about the tour.

“I’m just aching to play. And to actually not just play, but to travel and see our fans in all our different cities and feel that life again, and see their faces again,” he said.

He promised fans can expect a “full-tilt rock n’ roll show.”

2023 Tour dates, tickets and info can be found at www.brucespringsteen.net/shows

DateCityVenue
April 28, 2023Barcelona, Spain­Estadi Olímpic
May 5, 2023Dublin, IrelandRDS Arena
May 7, 2023Dublin, IrelandRDS Arena
May 13, 2023Paris, FranceLa Défense Arena
May 18, 2023Ferrara, ItalyParco Urbano G. Bassani
May 21, 2023Rome, ItalyCirco Massimo
May 25, 2023Amsterdam, The NetherlandsJohan Cruijff ArenA
June 11, 2023Landgraaf, The NetherlandsMegaland
June 13, 2023Zurich, SwitzerlandStadion Letzigrund
June 21, 2023Düsseldorf, GermanyMerkur Spiel Arena
June 24, 2023Gothenburg, SwedenUllevi
June 26, 2023Gothenburg, SwedenUllevi
June 30, 2023Oslo, NorwayVoldsløkka
July 11, 2023Copenhagen, DenmarkParken
July 13, 2023Copenhagen, DenmarkParken
July 15, 2023Hamburg, GermanyVolksparkstadion
July 18, 2023Vienna, AustriaErnst Happel Stadion
July 23, 2023Munich, GermanyOlympiastadion
July 25, 2023Monza, ItalyPrato della Gerascia,
Autodromo di Monza

