The shocking danger lurking in NJ storm drains amid drought

New Jersey's Driest Calendar Month on Record

This fall's weather has been pretty incredible across New Jersey. Specifically, the lack of rainfall is remarkable, with the exception of one wet weekend at the end of September. According to NJ State Climatologist Dave Robinson, September 2024 was the state's 3rd driest September on record. And with no substantial rain in the forecast, October 2024 looks to be not only New Jersey's #1 driest October on record, but also thedriest single calendar month ever recorded (since 1895).

This short-term drought has already brought a number of serious impacts around the Garden State. From brown lawns and unhappy crops, to reservoirs and waterways running low, to reduced air quality due to dust. Even NJ's peak fall foliage season was shortened dramatically.

One of the most visible dry weather effects this fall has been raging wildfires. Both North Jersey and South Jersey have seen large blazes due to the tender underbrush, dry air, and autumn winds.

Fishers Pit Wildfire in Berkeley Township Fishers Pit Wildfire in Berkeley Township (NJ DEP) loading...

The Problem

So what is the hidden danger lurking in storm drains this fall?

Leaves.

Storm drains blocked by leaves and other detritus open the door for fires, floods, and other hazards. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) Storm drains blocked by leaves and other detritus open the door for fires, floods, and other hazards. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) loading...

They are extra dry and crispy this season. Perfect tinder for fires.

In fact, the Summit Fire Department has reported several instances of leaf fires breaking out in storm sewers recently. These fires are particularly hazardous because they are challenging to detect, and often produce significant amounts of smoke.

Given the dryness, a small spark from something as seemingly harmless as a cigarette butt can ignite leaves trapped in sewers or drains, quickly spreading through those underground spaces.

Sensible Safety Tips

In response to the escalating fire risk, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued a statewide Stage 3 Fire Restriction. All fires in wooded areas are specifically banned, unless they are contained within an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, or electricity. Charcoal fires and traditional campfires are strictly prohibited under these restrictions.

A man inflates the embers of a campfire, flame flashes and sparks, fire. Flame dance, evening barbecue. Scenic dark background Campfires are currently banned in New Jersey, due to very high danger of wildfire development and spread. (ANGHI) loading...

Even small efforts can reduce the threat of dry leaves igniting in sewers:

—Keep gutters and drains clear... Regularly clear dry leaves from gutters, downspouts, and storm drains near your property to reduce the chance of fire spreading through these areas.

—Consider using leaf bags instead of piling them... If your local municipality allows, collect dry leaves in secure bags instead of piling them near the street or storm drains. This not only prevents accidental fires but also keeps storm drains clear of debris.

—Dispose of cigarettes responsibly... Use designated outdoor ashtrays or metal containers filled with sand to safely dispose of cigarette butts, especially in outdoor spaces.

—Limit outdoor activities that could spark fires... Avoid using machinery that may create sparks - such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, or cutting tools - near dry leaves. Even small sparks can lead to a fire in extremely dry conditions.

Electric grinder One little spark from a power tool, like this saw, can start a fire in dry conditions. (guruXOOX) loading...

—Be cautious with outdoor grilling... Ensure your grill is completely cooled down after use, and remains far away from leaf piles or dry vegetation.

—Stay informed on local fire restrictions... Follow updates from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and local fire departments on any new restrictions or guidance related to fire safety, especially during drought conditions.

